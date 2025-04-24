Dear Humans,

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz delivered a scorching rebuke unto the Mad King Donold yesterday at his ‘State of the State’ address. It was glorious.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. Behold the Full Smite

Verily, Tim Walz doth NOT hold back. This is him at his smitiest.

The full speech is here so you watch if for yourself, and below the video I have placed some of God’s favorite quotes.

Share

2. The Governor’s Righteous Words

The governor did not mince words.

Now, in the land of the free and the home of the brave, we have university students being swept up and shoved into unmarked vans, and fathers being tossed into Salvadorean gulags without a hint of due process.

They are committing atrocities upon human beings. What this administration is doing with its pathetic, failed, deportation plot…is utterly monstrous.

“If you say you love freedom but you don't believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love is not freedom. It is privilege.”

THAT’S DAMN RIGHT. If you watch this moment, notice that none of the Republicans stand or clap. They can’t clap for that? He got these fascists to admit they hate freedom.

Maybe worst of all, the President of the United States has chosen – chosen! – to throw our economy into turmoil. Global markets are teetering on the brink of collapse. Businesses are already laying off employees by the hundreds and thousands. Working people are already paying more for basic goods. And if you haven’t checked your 401(k) lately, well, don’t look now. Let’s be clear: None of this had to happen.

Of course it didn’t. Sadly, the average American idiot was too sexist, bigoted and brainwashed by billionaire-owned corporate and social media.

But if you listen to anything that comes out of the President’s mouth, one thing is clear: He’s just plain confused about how the world works. We’re talking about a guy who slapped a ten percent tariff on an island populated entirely by penguins."

HA! He brought up the penguins.

There truly is no end to their stupidity, insanity, or evil.

3. God’s Final Word

This wasn’t just a speech. It was a reckoning. And lo, it came not from Washington, but from the snowy plains of Minnesota.

While the cowards tremble and the court jesters grovel, one governor stood tall and said what NEEDS to be said.

In a time of chaos, the people hunger for real leaders. It’s been wonderful seeing so many step up.

Bless you, Tim Walz!

4. Join God's Rebellion

In just a few months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

In honor of hitting 133,000 subscribers, Letters from God is offering a 20% discount for paid subscribers:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thank you for being a part of our journey. We can't do it without you.

Stay righteous!

God