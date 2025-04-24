Letters from God

Letters from God

37 Comments

User's avatar
Katy Lea's avatar
Katy Lea
Apr 24, 2025

Tim Walz and JD Pritzker are stepping up. Good job, govs!

Reply
Share
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Apr 24, 2025

I love our governor. Of course our state is plagued with the pillow guy. Can you imagine him actually running for governor and going up against Tim? That could qualify as a Pay-Per-View event with all the verbal bloodletting that might arise.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture