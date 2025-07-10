Dear Human,

Hi there! It’s your old pal God here. Thank you for subscribing and thank you for joining Me today.

This week, the IRS quietly announced that churches can now endorse political candidates and still keep their tax-exempt status.

Let Me repeat that, in case your brain tried to reject it: churches can now tell you to vote for Trump, and you still have to pay for their parking lot.

This is not a repeal of the Johnson Amendment, which has banned nonprofits from endorsing political candidates since 1954. That law still exists. The Trump controlled IRS just decided it doesn’t matter anymore.

The IRS settled with two far-right churches and said that if pastors endorse candidates in sermons or newsletters, it doesn’t count as politics. It’s just “normal religious communication.”

In other words, if a pastor tells their congregation “Vote Trump or burn in Hell” during Sunday service, that’s now protected speech. And the church keeps its tax break.

This is obviously ludicrous and against the separation of church and state, a principle upon which the USA was wisely founded on.

Here’s what I said online:

“If churches are allowed to endorse political candidates, then they must also pay taxes.” - God

That one did numbers because everyone with a functioning brain already knows it's true.

It is not radical. It is not anti-faith. It is basic fairness.

Churches should pay taxes.

It’s worth noting that churches are the only nonprofits that don’t have to file financial disclosures. This gives them no donor transparency. So a corrupt politician can now legally bribe church leaders for their endorsement.

This is textbook Project 2025. Because if you want to turn a country into an authoritarian state, the first thing you do is seize the pulpits.

The IRS is being used to help Trump build a political machine that can launder dark money, push candidates from the altar, and do it all tax-free. Every other nonprofit would be shut down for this. But churches get a pass. They always have.

I’m God. And I say it’s bullshit.

Thou shalt tax the churches!

Can God get a frickin’ amen?

If you’re able to subscribe to this Substack, I would love for you to join us now.

The subscriptions to this Substack have been the biggest source of our rapid growth. Your support is greatly helping us to defeat these MAGA Christian nationalists in the information war. We are bringing truth, fire, and divine comedy. And it’s working.

Thank you as always, humans.

We will win.

Love,

God

Give a gift subscription