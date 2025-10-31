Dear Humans,

For Christ’s sake, Mike Johnson has now stalled longer than any Speaker in history to swear in a member of Congress.

Adelita Grijalva won weeks ago. She’s ready to serve. She’s been trying to schedule a time. He won’t let her. Because of the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

The country is shut down. SNAP funding stops tomorrow. There are troops in the streets. This is the scariest Halloween ever, America. But most people agree on who’s behind this diabolical plot — Clownpaint Caligula and The Guardians Of Pedophiles (GOP).

1. Mike Johnson and the Haunted House

Adelita Grijalva should already be inside the chamber. Instead, she’s locked out while Mike Johnson hides behinds lies, excuses and a huge, steaming pile of bullshit. Everyone knows what’s really happening here.

She’s the 218th vote that will force a vote on the Epstein files. A vote Trump and Johnson know they will lose. Because 90% of Americans want them released. It’s the easiest Scooby Doo mystery of all time.

Meanwhile, Tangerine Palpatine is still OBSESSED with the fact that he didn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize and never ever will. It’s deranged. He’ll be muttering about Nobel Prizes in his last moments.

Donald keeps having nightmares about Hell because he knows he’s going there for all the evil things he’s done. He thinks a Nobel Prize will be his get out of jail free card. It’s so pathetic.

2. The Reckoning Is At Hand

On the same day Johnson broke the record, Epstein’s survivors demanded full transparency and accountability. They want the files released. They want the truth told. Damn right.

And across the Atlantic, Buckingham Palace finally did the right thing and stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of all royal titles. Henceforth he shall no longer be known as “Prince” Andrew, but as Pedophile Andrew.

SMITE!

Perhaps the moral arc of the universe does bend towards justice after all.

3. Damn These Monsters To Hell

While all this is happening, the government is still shut down. SNAP benefits end tomorrow. Millions of people will lose food assistance while the same men who quote scripture on TV protect billionaires and abusers behind closed doors.

They call themselves Christian. But they starve the poor and then lie about it. They hide the truth. They cover for rapists and smile for the cameras.

The monsters aren’t hiding under your bed this Halloween. They’re holding press conferences.

Damn these monsters to Hell!

4. God’s Final Word

Blessed are the survivors who refuse to stay silent.

Blessed are the women who stand outside locked doors and keep knocking.

Blessed are the hungry who still feed each other when the government will not.

Cursed are the men who hide the truth and call it faith!

Cursed are the cowards who protect monsters and call it politics!!

Thou shalt swear her in!!!

Thou shalt release the Epstein files!!!!

And thou shalt feed the people you claim to serve!!

If you or someone you know is affected by the SNAP shutdown, visit FeedingAmerica.org to find your local food bank or make a donation. They’re the largest hunger-relief network in the country and can help families right now.

