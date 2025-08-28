Dear Humans,

Yesterday, two children were shot dead in church while they prayed. And across this land, the eyes turned not toward the children or toward solving the problems that caused this, but toward figuring out who to blame.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke the truth:

“These kids were literally praying,” yet all some can offer is “thoughts and prayers” as if that’s enough. And to those who rush to blame the shooter’s identity instead of his ideology, Frey said that anybody who uses this tragedy as an opportunity to villainize the trans community “has lost their sense of common humanity.”

He’s right, of course. Thoughts and prayers are worthless. Action is needed.

But the right wing was incensed by the mayor’s response. They think ‘thoughts and prayers’ are more than enough. Instead, they’re blaming trans people. RFK Jr. is blaming SSRIs, as if antidepressants are responsible. Strange how they can blame anything but the guns, isn’t it?

All of these obvious deflections sidestep the real issue, which is violent ideology fueled by easy access to guns. There is no way in hell this psychopath should have been legally allowed to purchase any gun. Meanwhile, the gun lobby thrives and the blood of America’s murdered children cries out for justice.

What frightens the right wing most isn’t scapegoating. It’s a country that refuses to be distracted and demands real change. They want you to believe that change is impossible. They want you to fear what they might do if you ever try to reduce the amount of guns.

Thou shalt stop worshipping wretched guns!

Gun buyback programs and background checks are not radical demands! They’re the bare minimum for any society that claims to value children’s lives. We must fight for these things as if their lives depend on it, because they do. If the government won’t do it, I’m wondering how many guns we can all buyback ourselves.

The fascists are already doing their worst. We cannot live in fear of what they might do any longer!

It’s time to demand more than nothing. We aren’t powerless. We outnumber them. We are the many. They can’t silence us all.

Raise your voice! We must demand justice! Can I get an amen?!

Love,

God

