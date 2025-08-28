Letters from God

Letters from God

72 Comments

User's avatar
Karyn Milos's avatar
Karyn Milos
Aug 28

"Strange how they can blame anything but the guns, isn’t it?"

AMEN. AMEN. AMEN.

Reply
Share
Lois Weiss's avatar
Lois Weiss
Aug 28

Read it and weep! Aside from all the problems facing America, we live in a society that values guns over children. Children should feel safe where they worship and where they go to school. Yet, many people seem to be unaware of the violence that guns encourage. An anecdote that shows how true this is follows. I’m a retired senior. One of the things I do to keep active, is play Canasta at my Synagogue. Everyone is welcome. You don’t need to be Jewish or a member. A friend brought her non Jewish friend to play. The friend was surprised that the building had an electronic lock and you either had to have a fob to get in or you had to ring the bell to be admitted. We have had this in place for a long time because we are afraid. I didn’t grow up being afraid. I was comfortable being Jewish in America. I, and many others are no longer so comfortable. Some of my ancestors came here in the 1850’s, probably fleeing some persecution in Europe. Aren’t I as American as anyone?

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture