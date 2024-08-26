Share

Dear Humans,

The news media is making God go crazy again. Lo, they’re bending over backwards like Neo in The Matrix to help Donald any way they can. Just behold this forking excrement from CBS News:

If he’s not close to it, then why would he have to distance himself from it?

Let’s get one thing straight: Donald Trump hath not, in any way, shape, or form, “distanced himself” from Project 2025. The VP he chose a month ago wrote the damn foreword!!!

Yes, that’s right. J.D. Vance wrote the foreword for a book by Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, who is a key architect behind Project 2025. The book, titled Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America, is directly tied to Project 2025.

Dozens of the authors of Project 2025 worked for Donald, and his name appeareth over 300 times in the document. But hey, what do facts matter to fact-checkers? They clearly have some important opinions.

CBS News is not alone on this. It’s like every single mainstream media outlet is trying to win the gold medal in mental gymnastics.

If thou must immediately say ‘however’ and backpedal when thou fact-check something as ‘FALSE,’ maybe thou art dead wrong.

The only defense they have for marking his connection to Project 2025 as ‘FALSE’ in all-caps is literally just a lie that Donald posted on his own website, TruthSocial, so it cannot be rated by community notes. And while all posts there are called ‘truths,’ THAT DOTH NOT MAKE IT THE TRUTH!!!

Hast they not been alive these last 10 years? Do they honestly expect us to believe they are this foolish and don’t understand logical inference? Do they seriously not realize that 99.99% of everything Donald says is a lie?

Hey CNN, go fact yourselves. The Republicans have been trying to destroy Social Security for 50 years. CNN is desperate for a close race:

Every single other undecided panelist said they supported Kamala Harris after watching her speech at the DNC. But one ‘undecided’ voter didn’t…because he’s a rabid Trump supporter! CNN knew the whole time…because you can’t have everyone pick Kamala! Gasp! How would that reflect on CNN?!? Thou must have an asshole in the hole!

Of course, the worst of the worst, the most hated and cursed, is Politifact. On night 4 of the DNC, rumors were spreading that Beyoncé might show up. These false rumors were spread by TMZ in an attempt to get clicks and make money, which they definitely did. So when all is said and done, who does Politifact blame? The Democrats, of course!

Good thing I’m around to smite the fact-checkers. I hope they go fact themselves. At the end of the day, we all know what this is really about: plausible deniability. The powers that be want to keep their hands clean while pushing a dystopian agenda that threatens to undo decades of progress. But no amount of spin is going to change the facts. Donald’s fingerprints are all over this one, and pretending otherwise is just an insult to everyone’s intelligence.

Just because thou keep repeating a lie doesn’t make it true. Let’s start using some damn logic—because we all deserve better than this absurd bullshit.

Thou Shalt Stop Claiming Donald Has “Distanced Himself” From Project 2025!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

