Dear Humans,

HARK! We are in day 3 of a major presidential shit-storm.

Derp Fuhrer Donald has been down bad since the wildly ‘No Kings’ protests last weekend.

Come hither, let us review!

1. No Better Metaphor

On Sunday, King Shitler posted a video of himself literally poop-bombing his own citizens.

Then on Monday, he authorized an excavator to totally destroy the East Wing of the White House.

Could there possibly be a better metaphor for what King Shitler is doing to the USA?

Tangerine Palpatine has the entire area blocked off from public view.

But photos taken from across the street at the Treasury Department show the wanton destruction clearly.

After those photos went viral, Trump ordered Treasury employees not to share any more images of his demolition of “The People’s House.”

And he’s doing all this to build himself a new $250 million ballroom.

Thou shalt call it “The Epstein Ballroom.”

For it will be a monument to greed, corruption, and crime.

The 90,000 square foot building will be almost twice as large as the entire 55,000 square foot White House.

It looks like the White House grew a gigantic tumor.

It’s architectural brain damage.

Someday thou shalt tear down this monstrosity of evil!!!

Correction: I had placed a photo in this article that depicted a mock up of the new wing of the White House, but it was AI art being shared all over social media, so I’ve removed it to avoid confusion. Rest assured, the new ballroom is going to be hideously out of place, no matter what mock ups you see online.

2. God’s Final Word

Lo, the tyrant Trump is so terrified he’s flinging his feces.

He’s recklessly bulldozing national monuments.

He doesn’t want anyone to know what he’s doing.

But we’re not gonna take it.

The horrors may persist but so do we.

There are already 8 million Americans willing to sacrifice their Saturdays for the cause.

And if they’ve come that far, I’m sure they’ll be willing to go just a little further.

A third ‘No Kings’ day is already in the works!

Plans for economic and general strikes are heating up!

This is how the rest of the world does it. Just ask the French!

Everyday our rebellion grows stronger and more determined!

This is the way.

Trump is a fascist dictator.

Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God