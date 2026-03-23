Dear Humans,

Republicans are making sure the TSA isn’t funded because President Epstein wants to use ICE at airports to threaten Democrats into passing the SAVE (his ass) Act so he can rig the election because he knows he’s going to lose.

God knows this, for God reads his nonstop panicked posts.

Having gotten Americans killed abroad, President Peace Prize is now sending ICE agents to airports so he can get back to getting Americans killed at home.

Dictator Donald of the United States can’t stop ranting about the midterm election this fall. This is because he knows he’s losing power. He sees the same hideous approval numbers the rest of us see. So now he must do what he always does: cheat.

Last week it was reported that Russia’s FSB proposed faking an assassination attempt on Viktor Orbán to override all logic and deliver him an emotional victory. Hmm. Doth this remind thee of anything? This tactic already worked in the United States.

.You want to save America? Sit right down and let God tell you how.

Thou shalt SAVE America by impeaching Donald Trump.

Thou shalt SAVE America by arresting Donald Trump.

Thou shalt SAVE America by prosecuting him and his henchmen for war crimes at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Thou shalt SAVE America by releasing the Epstein files.

Thou shalt SAVE America by marching in defiance of tyranny. No Kings!

Thou shalt SAVE America by letting Americans vote!

Love,

God

PS — MAGA billionaires now own every major news network. Independent media are the only truth tellers left. And that’s exactly why we need your help. Become a paid subscriber today and fuel our fight against these me-damned Christian nationalist maniacs.

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