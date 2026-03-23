Letters from God

Letters from God

25 Comments

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Looks to future's avatar
Looks to future
5h

I think we should arrest him and turn all of this administration over to the Hague for crimes against humanity!!!

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Maja Ramirez's avatar
Maja Ramirez
5h

Thank You God for this and thank You for dogs — NOT DOGE

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