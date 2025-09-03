They will all be reunited in the afterlife.

Dear Humans,

What a week, huh? Thank you for joining God for another one of my classic furious rants, in which I once again humbly demand that humanity get its fucking shit together already.

I bring you good tidings of great joy. After a long trip to Scotland and many trips to Maralago — Epstein’s Ghost has returned to Capitol Hill.

That’s right, humans. Thy long wait is over.

Trump really thought he could distract the whole world from the fact that he personally blocked release of the Epstein Files — which he aggressively and neverendingly campaigned on — because his name is all over those pages like, a billion times.

It’s heinous fuckery. HEINOUS FUCKERY MOST FOUL!

The fascists really thought they could take a 6-week summer vacation from reality and all their child predator problems would just magically go away.

But lo, the time has passed and the good people have not forgotten. We stand here now more united than ever in demanding justice for the victims.

This guilty bastard is so panicked he moved convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to a luxury resort prison in a failed attempt to exonerate himself. Donald “wishes her well.” President Pedophile sees nothing wrong with any of this.

THOU SHALT RELEASE THE DAMN EPSTEIN FILES!!!

This very morning, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie are holding a press conference at the U.S. Capitol with as many as 100 of Epstein’s victims.

Let me repeat that: one hundred survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are standing together to demand these files see daylight. For the first time, they will tell their stories together publicly, and the impact is going to be explosive.

Massie and Khanna have introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would force Attorney General Pam Bondi to release every last page in a searchable, downloadable database so the whole world can read what Donald is so desperate to bury.

They’ve also filed a discharge petition that would bypass GOP leadership and force a vote in the House. Democrats are unanimously on board, and now enough Republicans are peeling off to put President Imbecile Pedophile in real danger.

The pressure is only going to grow, and today’s press conference is the first crack of thunder before the storm.

I look forward to seeing you then.

Love,

God

