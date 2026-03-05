Dear Humans,

Thou shalt arrest Kristi Noem and put her in a detention center indefinitely so she can “await processing.”

Firing her is not enough.

FIRE HER INTO THE SUN!!!

Along with the rest of these clowns!

Ahem…and now for something different.

HUUUUGE PERSONAL NEWS!!!

Today I launched my new divine YouTube Channel.

I know, I know, launching the channel has been too long coming, but today for some reason, I finally decided to take the plunge.

God and Jesus both really, really hope you subscribe to our new channel, as this could be a HUGE way for us to grow and get our voice out into the world in a much larger way!

Make sure to subscribe and tap the bell for notifications right here: youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Here is today’s episode of The God Show with Zeteo journalist Justin Baragona. We break down today’s huge breaking news.

Yesterday, we got to speak with comedian Steve Hofstetter, and it was hilarious and fun.

And on Tuesday, we talked to our good friend Wajahat Ali.

And over here on Substack, we’re only 3,000 subscribers from hitting 150,000! Thanks for supporting our divine content!

Love,

God

