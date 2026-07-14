Letters from God

Letters from God

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
just now

The muppets meme is great 🤣

Also, that mama duck probably has a pocket knife. Her lil face says “I cut the pool surface…and I’d do it again!”

On the other hand…. I really just feel like fucking screaming because this man and his friends are so out of control every you-damn day. Can they just have SOME consequences? As a treat????????

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