Dear Humans,

LO, President Senile Pedophile continues to claim (without evidence) that random ‘vandals’ used pocket knives to cut a football field-length 350 foot slit in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

He’s threatening reporters for telling the truth about it. He’s arrested innocent people over it.

He’s going to declare that Georgia Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were “illegitimately elected” in a speech on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the entire political establishment continues to lavish praise on lifelong racist warmonger, Lindsey Graham.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

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1. He Drained The Reflecting Pool Again

President Epstein drained the Reflecting Pool again. This momma duck and her baby are looking at the water and thinking “WTF?”

Reminds me of this meme of sad Pablo Escobar from the TV show “Narcos.”

But this isn’t funny.

Because with the help of drunken Judge Jeanine Pirro, Trump is actually prosecuting innocent tourists, curious bystanders, and one former US Olympian for these invented crimes.

ME DAMMIT! He’s responsible for the damage! He literally drove his 10-ton limo on top of it.

He continues to make the fantastical claim that vandals used box cutters to carve out a FOOTBALL FIELD LENGTH GASH in the reflecting pool, under cover of night.

He’s also using the Justice Department to subpoena reporters for telling the truth about Bribe Force One.

GOD IS GOING TO NEED EVERYONE TO START SHOUTING THE TRUTH IN THIS LYING MOTHERFUCKER’S FACE, OKAY? This should be the lead story on Good Morning America. It should be everywhere. This rapist pedophile criminal is prosecuting the innocent to cover up his crimes.

2. Thou Shalt Not ‘Invalidate’ Senators

So because Lindsey Graham died and Mitch McConnell is secretly dead (and hiding it), Trump is down TWO Republican Senators.

This means he won’t be able to get his SAVE America Act passed, which he needs to steal the election so he can avoid prison. He also won’t be able to get Todd Blanche confirmed as Attorney General, which he needs to keep the Epstein Files hidden so he can avoid prison.

So Pedophile Donald sprang into action. He got Lindsey Graham’s sister made into a Senator yesterday.

How does being Lindsey Graham’s sister qualify someone to be a Senator, you ask? Good question. It doesn’t.

Also, it’s being reported that President Lunatic wants to declare in a speech on Thursday night that Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were “illegitimately elected.” You can see where he’s going with this.

This bullshit will not stand. Nor will it succeed. It’s just another sign of how desperate Donald is right now.

All God knows is, Democrats need to fight back just as hard.

Governor Andy Beshear should call for a special election…NOW.

If Mitch McConnell is truly alive and well, let him come forth and speak out with a live video.

I was QUITE dismayed to see so many establishment politicians pretending that Lindsey Graham was a good person now that’s he’s dead. Do these clowns think we don’t remember all the things he said and did? These lies of comfort are cowardice. Whatever happened to keeping it a 100?

Thou shalt not whitewash a Senator’s lifelong racism and warmongering.

Thou shalt not whitewash nor ignore the president’s raving lunacy.

You will all be remembered accordingly for your words and deeds.

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Be good, humans.

Love,

God





