Letters from God

Letters from God

84 Comments

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M. Shama's avatar
M. Shama
6h

I can't believe any woman would agree to be impregnated by that hideous rabid Nazi!!!

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Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman's avatar
Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman
6h

My employment is caring for clients in the various stages of aphasia, dimentia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. Trump's inability to register an immediate reaction to gunfire and connect the dots to concern about his safety is absolutely what one would expect of a man in serious decline. That he could not immediately show an awareness for the safety of those in attendance is a reflection of his raging narcissism. That ballroom, if ever completed, needs to be bulldozed and destroyed. We need our Berlin Wall moment!

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