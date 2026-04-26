Dear Humans,

As you’ve heard by now, last night there was a shooter at the White House Press Correspondents dinner.

While I had nothing to do with keeping Trump safe last night, I did find all the best videos and images to break it down for you. After you take a look, let me know what you think about all this down in the comments.

It’s mind-blowing stuff…even for the Internet.

DETECTIVE GOD IS ON THE CASE!

When I heard this happened, I strangely wasn’t that shocked.

My first thought was to remember this headline I read a few days ago. Trump’s White House was planning a “mic-drop moment” at the dinner.

Welp. We got one, didn’t we?

I shit thee not, right before the shooting, Karoline Leavitt said “shots will be fired tonight.”

Karoline Leavitt to Fox before the WHCD event:

“There will be some shots fired tonight.”

Then the actual moment comes where gunshots are fired. And they just let Donald sit there for a while while everyone else runs out screaming.

He just sits there and watches them run out. Everyone else is shocked. Melania saw the grim specter of Death.

But not Donald. He just enjoys watching the terror for a moment.

Cowardly Stephen Miller hid behind his pregnant wife to escape. At no point did he consider sacrificing himself for his wife and unborn child.

Afterwards, Donald came out and used the shooting to make the case for his Epstein ballroom. How convenient this was for him! After all, we all know Donald is obsessed with funneling billions of dollars into his bank accounts in Qatar via the ballroom project.

Along with the Russian bot networks, the right wing immediately and uniformly pivoted to making this about Donald’s Epstein ballroom.

FORSOOTH, the entire effort was so coordinated and scripted, one might be forgiven for wondering if this was all planned beforehand.

I forgot that Meghan McCain blocked Me on Twitter. I see she is still caping for President Pedophile.

Hmm, what was the situation with that ballroom anyway? Why is Donald so upset about it? That he would so quickly use this shooting to focus on it?

OHHH! That’s right, he crashed out 10 days ago because a judge righteously blocked his Epstein ballroom from being built!

Gee wiz, what a coincidence this all is!

Sure seems convenient for what Donald wants most in the world for his 80th birthday, a big beautiful ballroom boondoggle!

Also, Donald’s approval numbers sit at 33%.

He’s totally underwater!

Another assassination attempt sure could prove useful for helping him stabilize those terrible numbers!

Hey, it’s worked before!

New Commandments

Thou shalt not attend the White House Correspondents Dinner and claim to be an ally to anyone but thyself.

Thou shalt not dine with fascist pedophiles!

Thou shalt not pretend you suddenly care about shootings!

Thou shalt not use thy pregnant wife as a human shield!

Give Donald The Middle Finger Today

Trump and his MAGA billionaires can buy the media. They can try to distract. But the Epstein files ain’t going away. And neither are we.

If you want to give Donald the middle finger today, then support the voices he can’t control. The people telling the truth when corporate media won’t.