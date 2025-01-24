Dear Humans,

Elon Musk’s antics have gone from evil to worse. This week, he twice gave what looked exactly like a perfectly-executed Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration. Now he hath doubled down with a bunch of cringeworthy “jokes” on X. God shalt review these events and passionately argue for why Nazis must never be tolerated—not on thy social media, not in thy government, and certainly not in The White House.

1. Elon Musk’s Nazi Antics

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed efficiency expert, kicked off Trump’s first day by making it all about himself and wasting everyone’s time. He chose to show the world his true colors, by giving an obvious Nazi salute. On stage. At the inauguration.

When the internet erupted, Musk doubled down with some of the worst Nazi puns humanity has ever been subjected to.

“Stop Göering your enemies.” “Bet you did nazi that coming.” (editor’s note; what kind of hack makes this joke? it’s so played out!) “His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler.”

This wasn’t an accident. Musk knows exactly what he’s doing—pushing boundaries, stirring outrage, and basking in the chaos. He believes himself to be untouchable…and it delights him.

This isn’t harmless fun. It’s a deliberate normalization of extremism. Musk has already funded the AfD, Germany’s far-right Nazi party, so let’s not pretend this is just a bad sense of humor.

2. MAGA and Elon Are Mad At Donold Over AI

While Musk was busy making incomprehensible Nazi jokes, MAGA supporters found time to lose it over Trump’s announcement of an MRNA cancer vaccine initiative.

One post summed it up perfectly:

“Trump is making a mistake. My family will NOT be taking an MRNA vax to eliminate cancer. FenBen and ivermectin work. No f**king way will I take another vax ever. Not good.”

So, Nazi salutes? Fine. Horse-deworming medication? Fine. Life-saving cancer vaccines? A bridge too far. MAGA logic in action.

Musk and Trump’s feud is getting harder to ignore. Elon also attacked Trump’s new $500 billion AI plan with ‘Open AI.’ Perhaps Elon is a little mad that that after all the money he’s given Donold, he went with his hated rival Sam Altman for the big AI project. Is that why he did the Nazi salute?

Whatever the reason, Elon has completely stolen the spotlight and created an ugly media storm that Trump can’t control. For someone as obsessed with power and image as Trump, this has to sting. Oh, there is definitely trouble in paradise.

In other words, you love to see it! 😂

3. God’s Final Word

Elon is a fool of epic proportions. His billions cannot buy him love, decency or class. His trolling antics are a stain upon humanity.

Thou shalt not be a Nazi. Thou shalt not tolerate Nazis. And thou shalt absolutely smite trolls who think otherwise.

We shall fight them in the comments. We shall fight them on the subreddits. We shall fight them on Substack and on Bluesky.

WE SHALL NEVER SURRENDER!

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 8 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God