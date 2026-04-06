Letters from God

Letters from God

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Maja Ramirez's avatar
Maja Ramirez
12m

SMITE HIM NOW !!

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Deb Vitkova's avatar
Deb Vitkova
8m

Dear God, how about plagues on orange offal and his minions.🙏🏼I solemnly pray.🙏🏼

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