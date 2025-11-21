Letters from God

Letters from God

56 Comments

User's avatar
Merritt McKeon's avatar
Merritt McKeon
Nov 21

I find it incredible that a man who pardoned and paid tax dollars to the J6 terrorists, has created a militia through hiring them as ICE enforcers, armed them, and now gives an indication that there may be a future J6 ahead with fully armed insurrectionists who have already been walking the halls of Congress with weapons and zip ties, looking for congressmen to assassinate. This is what we have come to.

Reply
Share
1 reply
cyndi delong's avatar
cyndi delong
Nov 21

Amen and Amen and all God's people say Amen.

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture