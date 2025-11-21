Dear Humans,

Lo, yesterday Donald “Piggy” Trump called for Democratic lawmakers to be executed and reposted a demand to hang them.

That’s right, the same sociopath who was fine with his VP being hanged, also wants to hang his Democratic opponents. He’ll never be hung, so he wants to hang everyone.

But why is he doing this, God?

Because he’s a lame-duck. A lame-piggy, if you will. He desperately wants everyone to be frightened of him again. That’s how he regains control of the narrative.

But we’re not gonna let him scare us, are we? Nope! Not one bit.

Everyone is sick-to-death of his constant bullshit. Verily, we’re not gonna take it anymore.

He can’t stand being asked about the Epstein files every damn day, because he’s all over them.

So now he wants full martial law, because he’s worried he’ll lose the midterms in 2026, get impeached again, and ultimately face justice for his many crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

His hypocrisy is infinite. After the Charlie Kirk shooting, he recorded an Oval Office address and blamed the “radical left” for “causing terrorism” with their rhetoric.

He said that comparing conservatives to Nazis was “directly responsible for the terrorism in our country.”

Flash forward to today and he’s calling for Democrats to be hanged while removing the designation of hate symbol from the swastika.

Senator Chris Murphy responded by saying that people “need to pick a fucking side.” That’s damn right.

Which side are you on?

Bless you, Senator Murphy. God is on your side.

Thou shalt not threaten to kill Members of Congress!

Thou shalt not threaten to kill anyone!

THOU SHALT NOT KILL!

Remember?!?

These lawmakers reminded the military they can refuse illegal orders, and Piggy reacted by threatening them with execution by hanging because he knows he can’t control them.

And that’s what he fears most.

The one thing he can’t handle is people like you laughing at him instead of trembling in fear.

He’s so used to people laughing at him, especially when he unzips his pants.

We will not let him scare us.

He’s a demented old conman being kept alive by regular injections that lead to dark hands, cankles, and horrible jerk-off dancing.

Thou shalt not let the bastard get you down, for that is what he wants most of all. So be happy today, humans, just to spite him!

For someday soon, Donald Piggy will be quiet forever…and that is a comforting thought indeed.

Keep going, Humans!

You’re doing the Lord’s work.

Love,

God

