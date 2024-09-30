In order to keep out Donald’s trolls, most of our posts are locked for paid subscribers. You can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. You will also gain access to our exclusive VP-debate live chat on October 1. That’s tomorrow night! LAST CHANCE!!! Lock in now:

Thou Shalt Not Support A Wannabe Dictator Calling For "A Really Violent Day"

Dear Humans,

Yesterday in the land of Pennsylvania, Donold the wannabe dictator-on-day-one called for “a really violent day.” You can watch it here:

"Now, if you had one really violent day, like a guy like Mike Kelly, put him in charge. Congressman Kelly, put him in charge for one day. Mike would you say, right here, he's a great congressman, would you say, Mike, that if you were in charge you would say, oh, please don't touch them. Don't touch them. Let them rob your store. All these stores go out of business, right? They don't pay rent. The city doesn't have the whole. It's a chain of events. It's so bad. One rough hour, and I mean real rough. The word will get out and it will end immediately. End immediately. You know? It will end immediately." - Donold

That’s right, Donald Trump, who has faced not one, but TWO assassination attempts in the last two months, is calling for “a really violent day.”

Gee, does anyone else remember who or what they blamed those attempts on? Hmm…let God do a little Google search here and…

OH THAT’S RIGHT!

I’d already forgotten the whole thing was somehow MY FAULT for writing leftist blog posts.

Sure, the Republican voters with AR-15s were the ones nestled on rooftops or hiding in the bushes on the 5th hole at Mar-a-lago, but let’s not forget the time I had Santa demand no more AR-15s as Christmas gifts.

OH MY STARS AND GARTERS! So leftist! How dare I?

So anyway, yesterday Donold called for killing thousands of people (millions?) in the span of a few hours.

His brainwashed cult will justify this by saying ‘He was referring to violent criminals, and if you’re against killing them, you support violent crime.”

This kind of deranged lunacy is clearly how it went down in 1930’s Germany. No matter what logic is used, they believe the opposite and find a way to justify their evil.

I know a lot of people’s initial reaction to this was to think of those “Purge” movies. Now I never watched one, but I concede it’s a fun concept for a horror movie.

FOR A HORROR MOVIE.

Not as your concept of a plan for how to be president!!!

I googled those movies and found this.

This movie came out in the summer of 2016. It’s astonishing that the subheader ‘Keep America Great’ was actually the slogan he tried to use in 2020. Also, I found this:

In 2022, a young Charlene Roan is forced to watch as her family is killed on Purge night.

Charlene Roan….that sounds suspiciously close to Chappell Roan?!?

So anyway, it’s not ‘The Purge.’

It’s Kristallnacht 2.0.

It started with ‘immigrants are eating your pets’ and he is already plotting to unleash his own private police force to unleash untold death and destruction.

He is known to be a bigly fan of the firing squad.

He might want to do a little google search himself to see what happened to that guy in France who was guillotining everyone…(SPOILER ALERT: he wound up getting guillotined himself).

HOW CAN ANYONE SUPPORT THIS GUY?

But if you say that, one of his trolls will show up and say “LOL he lives rent-free in your heads.”

YES! HE DOES! The decaying orange specter of Death tends to do that to people. How could someone NOT be worried?

Have they all lost their minds?!?

Thou shalt not support a wannabe dictator calling for "a really violent day!!!"

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a frigging amen?

