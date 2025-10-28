Dear Humans,

No president in US history has ever intentionally cut off food assistance to those in need.

Guess which evil bastard decided to become the first? You guessed it.

1. MAGA Finds Out Their Food Stamps Are Gone

President Evil is cutting off food for forty million Americans right before Thanksgiving. Not because the money’s gone. Because he wants to.

The USDA has six billion dollars sitting in its contingency fund. Six billion. They could use it to keep SNAP going through November, but they won’t. The shutdown was his doing, and now he’s using child hunger as leverage.

“Don’t worry. There’s no way Trump would touch snap benefits.” - MAGAT

Are they stupid? Trump is touching SNAP benefits like they’re a 13-year-old girl.

The reality is that on November 1st, SNAP stops. Forty million people will lose food.

750,000 people in ruby-red Alabama alone. That’s 15% of the state. Most are families with kids. Many are seniors or people with disabilities. Over a third are working families.

86% percent of SNAP recipients work full time. They clean hospitals. They drive trucks. They stock shelves. But while they scrape by for groceries, yesterday Karoline Leavitt literally said that Donald’s top priority right now is building his new golden ballroom.

The message to these people couldn’t be clearer: “LET THEM EAT CAKE.”

Even some MAGA might be slowly starting to get it.

One wrote, “Our government is not right. If any other country shut off food and EBT to its citizens, we’d help them. But here, they’re letting our own people go hungry.”

This one is sad.

“Dear President Trump, I’ve voted for you three times. I’ve been deemed disabled. Please help.”

He won’t help. He doesn’t care. He never did.

They got money for private jets for Kristi Noem to go to the Superbowl and for Kash Patel to visit his girlfriend in Cleveland.

They got money to pay Mike Johnson while the government is shutdown so he can cover up the Epstein files.

They got money for construction crews and gold and marble.

But not a dime for food for those most in need.

2. God’s Final Word

Anyone who supports this monster and his crimes against humanity must be shunned for the rest of their lives.

That is why it’s so important that we all speak the truth on this right now.

Don’t let them get away with these lies. Speak up! Do what you can to help shine the light on this evil.

Thou shalt not starve children whilst you build thyself a damned golden ballroom! Feeding children isn’t politics!! It’s basic human decency!!!

God should not have to say these things.

