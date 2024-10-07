Thou Shalt Not Spread Lies About A Hurricane
Humans must be vigilant against lies as another huge hurricane heads for Florida.
Dear Humans,
I am deeply concerned about an evil trend I’ve observed on Earth over the past week, as Republicans grow ever more desperate in their quest to defeat Kamala Harris.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene—which hath devastated the southeast U.S. and claimed at least 215 precious souls—certain unholy forces are spreading lies to exploit this tragedy for political gain.
Right-wing influencers and politicians hath been circulating AI-generated images, including one of a crying girl and her puppy, thus violating one of my sacred Commandments (the one about lying) to present 'evidence' of the Biden-Harris administration's alleged lackluster response.
The image doth show a young maiden clutching her puppy, stranded in a sea of floodwaters. But lo! The picture is a falsehood, generated by AI. Yet, prominent figures like Senator Mike Lee and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer shared it, blaming the Biden administration for a failed response. Naturally, Trump’s followers believed the image was real, using it as an opportunity to pretend Biden leaves children and cute puppies abandoned in the storm.
Even after being told that the image was false, some, like RNC official Amy Kremer, still defended it, saying it "represents the trauma caused by the hurricane." Verily, can ye pretend a lie just to make a point? (New Commandment: NO.) It reminds me of JD Vance’s proclamation that he can make things up if it gets the media’s attention.
This vile use of illusion doth harken to a greater MAGA scheme to spread falsehoods, attacking the government’s disaster relief efforts while sowing discord as election day approaches. MAGA supporters, ever lost in delusion, seem to think Trump would wade through stormy waters to save a babe—when in truth, he’d sooner throw ye all under the waves.
Here is the God-given truth: FEMA hath confirmed that funds are available for hurricane recovery, countering false claims that resources were diverted elsewhere. Yet, the narrative of government failure persisteth, for MAGA Republicans are more interested in stirring anger than aiding relief.
Now, as another tempest brews in the heavens—Hurricane Milton, a mighty Category 5, approacheth Florida—surely these same liars will once again exploit the devastation. They will spread more deceitful images and falsehoods to attack the Biden-Harris administration.
Here’s another example of how fake images and news are being propagated to draw clear lines between the parties:
It is a most repugnant act, but alas, I am not surprised. MAGA influencers would exploit the very heavens if it meant electing their thoughtless, unpatriotic leader. And Trump himself doth stir the pot, encouraging his dimwitted followers to wonder if the Democrats control the weather itself!
Verily, Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing this ridiculous narrative.
Oh, dost thou remember the time Trump withheld funds from California when wildfires ravaged the land? He only relented when he heard that many Trump voters dwelled in rural areas in need of aid. Behold, the hypocrisy!
Calamities should unite the people in shared sorrow and resolve to HELP. Instead, they hath become fuel for those seeking to divide.
THOU SHALT NOT SPREAD LIES ABOUT A HURRICANE SO YOU CAN EXPLOIT OTHER PEOPLE’S SUFFERING FOR THY POLITICAL GAIN!
Can I get a frigging AMEN?!?
HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS
Gosh, if the democrats can control the weather, even more reason to vote blue.
How can we have a populace that is so unbelievably gullible?
At this point, I’m really just speechless about the depths and lengths they’ll go to just to attempt to bring down a political opponent. And rendering me speechless takes a fucking LOT, I assure you.
At a time when people are suffering and in need of ANY hope, trump and his minions throw these drowning people anchors. (At least, this time, he isn’t throwing paper towels. Yet.)
I have dear friends in Asheville. The people there have no water in addition to no electricity and little cell service. They are actually pumping water from the rivers into 50-gallon drums so they can use buckets of it just to flush their toilets. These poor people need help, and they need HOPE that help is coming, and reassurance that the future will be okay. They sure as hell don’t need bullshit lies and AI-generated propaganda.
To back up my statement from last week that I believe the media (primarily mainstream media) is exaggerating how much the people of America hate each other, let me tell you that everyone in Asheville, regardless of political affiliation, is doing everything they can to help each other through this terrible disaster. They aren’t asking “Who are you voting for?” before offering a sandwich, blanket and a hug. The nameless teams of heroes who have been going from street to street with chainsaws to clear fallen trees from streets aren’t checking to make sure the locals vote for “their” candidate. They don’t even ask each other. They don’t care. They just work, wave and move on, having cleared the way for emergency services and recovery agencies. The grateful locals that have no running water are offering these guys their most precious current possessions as thanks: a bottle of clean drinking water. (Money is worthless when you can’t get anywhere because your car, not to mention the stores, are 10 feet under water or entirely washed away.)
My friend who told me about the water being pumped from the river for toilets is currently home alone, and will be for a couple months. Her guy is in Europe for work. So the neighbors are constantly checking on her to make sure she’s safe. These aren’t the acts of hateful political agitators. They are the acts of compassionate and responsible citizens and neighbors who do the RIGHT thing without giving it a second thought. They certainly have their political opinions, but unlike a disgusting group of politicians and wealthy social media trolls, they don’t pick and choose who to help based upon political views, skin color, sexual orientation, or how it can benefit themselves.
When groups of upset people get lied to and egged on by con men who want to anger them, ugly things happen.
But when groups of people get together to identify, discuss and seek to solve problems amongst themselves without ugly outside influences, beautiful things can emerge from the mud.
Don’t believe what they say about us hating each other. However, if we SHOULD hate anyone, it should be the ones who want us to.