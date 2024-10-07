Letters from God

Letters from God

Nbburfish
Oct 7, 2024

Gosh, if the democrats can control the weather, even more reason to vote blue.

How can we have a populace that is so unbelievably gullible?

Susan Snyder
Oct 7, 2024

At this point, I’m really just speechless about the depths and lengths they’ll go to just to attempt to bring down a political opponent. And rendering me speechless takes a fucking LOT, I assure you.

At a time when people are suffering and in need of ANY hope, trump and his minions throw these drowning people anchors. (At least, this time, he isn’t throwing paper towels. Yet.)

I have dear friends in Asheville. The people there have no water in addition to no electricity and little cell service. They are actually pumping water from the rivers into 50-gallon drums so they can use buckets of it just to flush their toilets. These poor people need help, and they need HOPE that help is coming, and reassurance that the future will be okay. They sure as hell don’t need bullshit lies and AI-generated propaganda.

To back up my statement from last week that I believe the media (primarily mainstream media) is exaggerating how much the people of America hate each other, let me tell you that everyone in Asheville, regardless of political affiliation, is doing everything they can to help each other through this terrible disaster. They aren’t asking “Who are you voting for?” before offering a sandwich, blanket and a hug. The nameless teams of heroes who have been going from street to street with chainsaws to clear fallen trees from streets aren’t checking to make sure the locals vote for “their” candidate. They don’t even ask each other. They don’t care. They just work, wave and move on, having cleared the way for emergency services and recovery agencies. The grateful locals that have no running water are offering these guys their most precious current possessions as thanks: a bottle of clean drinking water. (Money is worthless when you can’t get anywhere because your car, not to mention the stores, are 10 feet under water or entirely washed away.)

My friend who told me about the water being pumped from the river for toilets is currently home alone, and will be for a couple months. Her guy is in Europe for work. So the neighbors are constantly checking on her to make sure she’s safe. These aren’t the acts of hateful political agitators. They are the acts of compassionate and responsible citizens and neighbors who do the RIGHT thing without giving it a second thought. They certainly have their political opinions, but unlike a disgusting group of politicians and wealthy social media trolls, they don’t pick and choose who to help based upon political views, skin color, sexual orientation, or how it can benefit themselves.

When groups of upset people get lied to and egged on by con men who want to anger them, ugly things happen.

But when groups of people get together to identify, discuss and seek to solve problems amongst themselves without ugly outside influences, beautiful things can emerge from the mud.

Don’t believe what they say about us hating each other. However, if we SHOULD hate anyone, it should be the ones who want us to.

