I am deeply concerned about an evil trend I’ve observed on Earth over the past week, as Republicans grow ever more desperate in their quest to defeat Kamala Harris.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene—which hath devastated the southeast U.S. and claimed at least 215 precious souls—certain unholy forces are spreading lies to exploit this tragedy for political gain.

Right-wing influencers and politicians hath been circulating AI-generated images, including one of a crying girl and her puppy, thus violating one of my sacred Commandments (the one about lying) to present 'evidence' of the Biden-Harris administration's alleged lackluster response.

The image doth show a young maiden clutching her puppy, stranded in a sea of floodwaters. But lo! The picture is a falsehood, generated by AI. Yet, prominent figures like Senator Mike Lee and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer shared it, blaming the Biden administration for a failed response. Naturally, Trump’s followers believed the image was real, using it as an opportunity to pretend Biden leaves children and cute puppies abandoned in the storm.

Even after being told that the image was false, some, like RNC official Amy Kremer, still defended it, saying it "represents the trauma caused by the hurricane." Verily, can ye pretend a lie just to make a point? (New Commandment: NO.) It reminds me of JD Vance’s proclamation that he can make things up if it gets the media’s attention.

This vile use of illusion doth harken to a greater MAGA scheme to spread falsehoods, attacking the government’s disaster relief efforts while sowing discord as election day approaches. MAGA supporters, ever lost in delusion, seem to think Trump would wade through stormy waters to save a babe—when in truth, he’d sooner throw ye all under the waves.

Here is the God-given truth: FEMA hath confirmed that funds are available for hurricane recovery, countering false claims that resources were diverted elsewhere. Yet, the narrative of government failure persisteth, for MAGA Republicans are more interested in stirring anger than aiding relief.

Now, as another tempest brews in the heavens—Hurricane Milton, a mighty Category 5, approacheth Florida—surely these same liars will once again exploit the devastation. They will spread more deceitful images and falsehoods to attack the Biden-Harris administration.

Here’s another example of how fake images and news are being propagated to draw clear lines between the parties:

It is a most repugnant act, but alas, I am not surprised. MAGA influencers would exploit the very heavens if it meant electing their thoughtless, unpatriotic leader. And Trump himself doth stir the pot, encouraging his dimwitted followers to wonder if the Democrats control the weather itself!

Verily, Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing this ridiculous narrative.

Oh, dost thou remember the time Trump withheld funds from California when wildfires ravaged the land? He only relented when he heard that many Trump voters dwelled in rural areas in need of aid. Behold, the hypocrisy!

Calamities should unite the people in shared sorrow and resolve to HELP. Instead, they hath become fuel for those seeking to divide.

THOU SHALT NOT SPREAD LIES ABOUT A HURRICANE SO YOU CAN EXPLOIT OTHER PEOPLE’S SUFFERING FOR THY POLITICAL GAIN!

Can I get a frigging AMEN?!?

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS

