Dear Humans,

Brought to you by the antichrist himself, this week ICE agents shot a pastor in the head with pepper balls while he was praying.

PRAYING!!! You can’t even pray anymore without getting shot by the government.

1. They Fired on My Clergy

Rev. David Black stood in his collar, calling on the officers to repent.

“I invited them to repentance,” he said.

They responded by blasting him in the skull with pepper bullets.

You can see it with your own eyes: a man of God offering prayer and mercy, met with chemical weapons by Trump’s stupid secret police:

What the hell is wrong with these men?!

Did they think it was funny?

Are they all 12 years old?

But thankfully, Father Black is fighting back.

Reverend David Black, the pastor they shot in the head while he was praying, is suing the Trump administration for violating his First Amendment and religious freedom rights.

Bless you, Father Black. You’re a real one.

2. Love Will Find A Way

To the people of Chicago and Portland, and every city that’s been invaded by this madman: hold on.

You did nothing wrong.

Your only “crime” was in not voting for a convicted criminal.

You are not the enemy.

You are the citizens of a country that still belongs to you.

Keep standing. Keep filming.

Keep helping each other.

Our love will outlast their fear.

We are the majority. And we are not done. We can be heroes!

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

The media is failing.

Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side.

Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we.

Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end.

That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God