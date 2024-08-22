Share

Dear Humans,

Verily, that didn’t take long. One can always count on the most soulless amongst you to target a child.

The same people who DEMANDED that no one speak ill of Barron Trump for the last 8 years, are now giddily setting their sights on Gus Walz, a 17-year-old neurodivergent boy with a heart full of love.

Why? What sin hath Gus committed? None. He was merely overcome with love for his father, who is clearly a man of great virtue. Ah! But behold, the most hate-filled among you are triggered by the sight of love!

Ann Coulter tweeted out that Gus Walz is “weird” for loving his father. Know what is truly weird, Ann? Being one the same side as the people who wear imaginary cups of JD Vance’s splooge around their necks (are they the new crucifix?), to mock those who use IVF! That, Ann, is truly weird! And evil.

But of course, Ann knows not the ways of love. Neither does Donald. For lo, sociopaths like them cannot fathom the power of love or sacrifice. They are alone. Ann Coulter deleted her tweet, but I care not. She is vile.

Thou shalt not say a single goddamn unkind word about Gus Walz!

Thou shalt not come for Gus Walz! WE RIDE AT DAWN.

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

