Dear Humans,

God here, with an update on the most wretched of men.

Convicted felon Donold Trump sat down yesterday with the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago and verily, it did not go well. After being asked a direct question by journalist Rachel Scott, who did an excellent job of recounting just some of the many vile and racist things he hath said and done, the unhinged racist weirdo promptly lost his mind for all the whole world to see. For Trump, this was the last plastic straw.

He lost it. It seemed as if he’d just seen a poll where he is down 10 points to Kamala, because he absolutely panicked and filled his diaper to the brim. It was delightful.

"I didn't know [Kamala Harris] was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black." - Donold Trump

This is particularly rich coming from Donold because I didn’t know he was a ‘Christian’ until a number of years ago when he happened to turn ‘Christian.’ I also didn’t know Donold was Orange until a number of years ago when he happened to turn Orange.

But one thing I have always known about Donold is that he is exceedingly racist, going all the way back to the 1980s. Forsooth, that’s probably because his Daddy, Fred, was racist too. In fact, that vile wretch Fred Trump went out of his way to ensure Black people could not rent his apartments.

Well anyway, the interview didn’t go well, as thou canst imagine. He was supposed to be there for an hour, but his minions rushed him off stage after 35 minutes, just as they were about to ask about Project 2025.

Donold is running scared.

Sen. Mark Kelly on Trump's NABJ remarks: "I think those are the comments of a desperate, scared old man, who, over the last week especially, has been having his butt kicked by an experienced prosecutor.”

It is clear as day. Donold is worried. And the thing that worries him the most is… people calling him and his VP ‘weird.’ He hath never had an insult stick to him before…and it is devastating. Donald, JD, and all the weird incels who support him have been having their faces melted off for a week. They know not how to recover. So Desperate Donold is going to do what got him here: be racist and tell lies.

He’s on the ropes, folks. His support is cratering. And it seems like just yesterday he was hanging out an an AI cookout with all his AI Black friends.

You know this picture is fake because he is laughing in it. Being a sociopath, he never laughs of course, as he is emotionally incapable of joy.

And how has the Kamala Team been handling all this? With grace and humor. They shared this meme, which is honestly, hilarious. A+

My advice? Take ye not the bait. He is going to do all he can to make thee mad again, for thy fear, anger, and attention is what giveth him power.

Let us not do that.

Instead, let us continue to remember that he is a creepzilla who loved hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein. What kind of man goes on stage at an event like that and just starts attacking the interviewer for daring to ask…questions? A demented old weirdo with several severe personality disorders, that’s who.

Art thou enjoying watching Donold get absolutely wrecked by brilliant Black women? It is most satisfying to behold, is it not? Buckle up, for thou art about to enjoy another 90-something days of this karmic justice unfolding right before thine eyes. And thou hast a part to play as well, by voting to defeat this gigantic loser and slamming the door shut on his cult forever.

I have faith in you, humans.

Love,

God

