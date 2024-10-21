Letters from God

Letters from God

102 Comments

User's avatar
Jesus's avatar
Jesus
Oct 21, 2024

I preferred Burger King anyway, but now I will definitely NOT be going to a McDonalds the next time I'm back on Earth 😤

Reply
Share
Keith Pedersen's avatar
Keith Pedersen
Oct 21, 2024

I would rather see him do farm work for an entire day in 104 degree heat like I did as a kid on my grandfathers grape farm. Then he might learn something.

Reply
Share
7 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture