Dearest Humans,

Lo and behold, Donald hath once again disgraced the world with another display of disingenuous absurdity. This time, he hath ventured to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania—a swing state, of course—to don an apron and pretend he understands the peasants. But verily, I say unto thee, it was total bull-crap.

Donold has more felony convictions than the Hamburglar.

McFascism

Closed to the public, this McDonald’s used actors playing the part of customers.

The fries were pre-cooked, the drive-thru window was staged, and Donold never laid one tiny, greasy hand on a dollar bill.

Forsooth, the entire affair was a fucking façade! The kind of reality show that only a man who never worked a hard day in his life could think up.

And yet, Donald proudly proclaimed, “Now I’ve worked at McDonald’s. I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

OH GIVE GOD A DAMN BREAK!!! What he did was NOT working…and as usual, he has zero evidence to back up his line of attack.

But pretending to work the fries wasn’t enough for Donold. Nay, he also had to pretend to work the drive-thru window. He also answered questions from reporters from the window, which led to him making this stinky grimace.

Dodging Questions Whilst in Costume

Donold may have dressed up as a minimum-wage worker for Halloween, but it doesn’t mean he’s on their side. While at the drive-thru window, a reporter asked about raising the minimum wage and Donold refused to answer.

Dost thou understand the irony here? He hath spent years opposing wage increases for the poor, and now, even in the midst of this phony display, he couldn’t muster a response. “They’re great,” he says…but he doth not give a damn about them.

The only time this would be ok.

Not only is Donold not qualified to be president, he’s not qualified to work at McDonald’s. If he worked the drive-through window, he would never wash his hands and every single order would be screwed up. People would be waiting in line and he’d be busy mailing Happy Meals to Putin.

Thou shalt not pretend to work at McDonald’s when you don’t care about poor folks!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a goddamn amen?

