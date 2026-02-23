Letters from God

Letters from God

40 Comments

User's avatar
Linda Unger's avatar
Linda Unger
2d

"Wanna be white supremacist" 😂

Who wants to tell him?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Violet Hunter's avatar
Violet Hunter
2d

…and while Nancy Guthrie remains unaccounted for 👵🏼

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture