Dear Humans,

Good morning. Thank you for being here. Right wing billionaires currently own and control every single major news and social media network. But they don’t own us. You’re the only reason God’s left wing newsletter still exists. If you’re able, consider joining today as a paid subscriber.

HARK! FBI Director Kash Patel made news yesterday when he suddenly appeared in the gold medal winning locker room of the US Hockey Team at the Olympics in Italy.

He did so on your dime. He claims it was “official business,” but God can confirm that’s made-up bullshit.

He’s used his FBI private jet for personal travel many times, using it to pick up and shuttle around his girlfriend, alleged country singer “Alexis Wilkins,” like any of us are supposed to know who the hell that is.

The hypocrite Patel previously criticized former FBI Director Chris Wray for flying in government planes, but now defends his own rampant corruption by saying he’s “entitled to a personal life.”

Some of Kash Patel’s trips so far have included an overnight date, a Scotland golf excursion, and a visit to a luxury hunting retreat called “Boondoggle Ranch.” Yes, it’s actually called Boondoggle Ranch. This reality is stranger than fiction.

So God needs to know: why the FUCK is the director of the FUCKING FBI using YOUR TAXES to fly to Italy so he can party with pro hockey players? In what universe is this okay?

Does FBI stand for Frat Boy Idiot? This wannabe white supremacist is the person who should be prosecuting the Epstein criminals. Instead, he’s getting wasted and trying on other people’s gold medals.

Thou shalt not drunkenly party while Epstein criminals roam free!

This is the complete opposite of justice!!!

These days will end. But God will never forget or forgive the evil these monsters have done.

Whatever you do, I IMPLORE YOU, don’t let these assholes get you down.

AND DON’T GIVE UP!

Hang in there like a fanatic.

God will too.

Love,

God

PS - Every subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.

Get 20% off for 1 year