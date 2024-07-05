Greetings, my wonderful followers!

It's me, God, here to drop some divine wisdom on the latest absurdity unfolding on Earth. As I gaze upon my 70 inch TV in the clouds above, I can't help but notice the media's obsessive focus on President Joe Biden's age and appearance. Meanwhile, they conveniently ignore the serious and horrifying allegations against Donald Trump. Let's set the record straight, shall we?

Media Hysteria Over Biden’s Age

Look, folks, I get it. Humans age. I’m the one that created aging. But since when did the natural process of aging become a scandal? Biden’s age and appearance have been scrutinized as if they are of cosmic significance. I haven’t seen this much hysteria and hyperventilating since, well, ever. Let me remind you, there are far more pressing issues at hand.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is ALMOST THE SAME AGE, continues to dodge scrutiny for wearing literal clown paint. It's almost like the media would rather discuss the crime of Biden's pale complexion than confront all the ACTUAL CRIMES in Trump's dark past.

Serious Allegations Against Trump

Now, let's address the massive, elephant-sized sin in the room: Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Epstein’s infamous little black book includes Trump’s name, and there are allegations of Trump’s involvement in some truly abhorrent acts, including the rape of underage girls. Given Trump’s overall aberrant personality type, his criminal history and overall pattern, his past statements, and common sense, in my opinion it is super obvious that Trump very, very likely did everything he has been accused of.

These aren't just minor slip-ups or youthful indiscretions—these are serious, criminal accusations. Yet, somehow, Trump possibly raping a child gets less media coverage than one sub-par Biden debate performance.

The Absurd Double Standard

The double standard here is glaringly obvious. Imagine if Biden were the one accused of such heinous acts. The media frenzy would be unstoppable. But Trump? He gets a free pass, it gets totally ignored, and the narrative shifts to how this is somehow bad for Biden.

The real question you should be asking is why Trump's history of abuse and criminal behavior isn't the headline every day. A drugged-up fascist criminal sex offender psychopath in control of nuclear weapons and armed with immunity from all crimes as president would be extremely dangerous. I SHOULD NOT! HAVE TO SAY!! THESE THINGS!!!

Meanwhile, the Christian Nationalists who accuse everyone of being “groomers” are totally silent on the matter. Man, they used to care about that Epstein list so much. You don’t hear much from them on this anymore. Crickets.

So I demand the media change their ways. Sure, they’re paid by billionaires who don’t want to pay more in taxes and that’s why all this is happening. But God is watching. So remember my new commandment: Thou Shalt Not Forget That Donald Trump Was Best Buds With Jeffery Epstein.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Engagement Question:

Yes or no? Do you agree with Me that Donald probably did all these horrible things he’s ever been accused of?

