Letters from God

Letters from God

42 Comments

User's avatar
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
Nov 19, 2024

Thou shalt also rebel!

Reply
Share
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
Nov 19, 2024

Let me also say something now…. Very few have the stomach for about what’s to happen in this country….. once Chump and his cohorts have full control. Better be ready to make some hard choices. About friends and family and what side of the fence you stand on.

Reply
Share
3 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture