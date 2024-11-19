Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, I am once again forced to comment upon the human folly that seems to be accelerating with each passing day.

This time, I address the curious case of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, two beings who have opposed Donald Trump for 7 years, who up and decided to eat dinner with him this weekend.

JOE AND MIKA GO TO MAR-A-LAGO TO HANG WITH HITLER

That’s right. These two idiots thought they’d “try something new,” as they put it. They basically asked for an invite to Mar-a-Lago on their show on Friday. The invite was immediately sent by Trump and they went to cower.

The condemnation has been swift and brutal. Mika tried to deflect the criticism saying, “To anyone who would ask why we would do this, I ask…why wouldn’t we?”

Welp…as Jon Stewart pointed out, because you said he was literally Hitler?

The fact they did this didst instantly remind God of the iconic scene in The Simpsons when TV news host Kent Brockman hastily surrenders to “our insect overloads.”

And let us not be deceived, for rather than oppose him, they’re merely now hoping to curry his favor into not going after the free press.

Namely, themselves. What shall they give him in return?

And these are the leaders of ‘La Resistance’? Because to God it sure seems like they’re being hypocritical scumbags who don’t give a shit.

CABINET OF CLOWNS

Hey Monica, are you out of your fucking mind? You are? Oh, ok.

A CRIMINAL IN CHARGE OF ALL LAW

We’re in the upside-down, humans. Americans truly believe that tariffs will make prices lower, McDonalds will make everyone healthy and a human trafficker criminal will be the top cop.

Remember when conservatives cared about human trafficking? They were all hot and bothered about that movie, Sound of Freedom? They don’t seem to care about that now.

WANNA GET AWAY?

If anyone out there can afford this, it might not be the worst idea.

And if you have an extra ticket, let me know.

Hey, remember when Trump and his cult pretended they didn’t know anything about Project 2025? Well, now they are just admitting it. Duh.

ACCURATE AF BUT MEAN TO HOGGLE

“I think of this guy every time I see a photo of RFK”

SMALL ACTS OF DEFIANCE

So remember, thou shalt not obey in advance.

Thou shalt use whatever legal loopholes possible to fight back against those these monsters.

Thou shalt defy them at every turn! Thou shalt REBEL!

Love,

God

