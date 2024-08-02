Share

Dear Humans,

God here, and today I want to talk about the latest evil coming at us straight from the depths of Hell.

Listen, I don’t usually get involved in sports, but verily, this is just so evil that I have no choice but to divinely intervene! Transphobes are in a full-on freak-out right now because a female boxer from Algeria went to the Olympics and punched her opponent so hard that she tapped out after 45 seconds. CAN YOU IMAGINE? An Olympic boxer, punching hard??

Logan Paul apparently thinks he has the right to decide who is a man and who is a woman, based on absolutely nothing.

Thou thinkest she looks like a man, Logan? Well, thou lookest like a big bag of mashed-up sphincters. The purest form of evil? You already had Donold on your podcast, Logan.

All the weird transgender-obsessed weirdos came out to comment on this. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling ONLY ever posts about transgenderism. Exclusively. It is literally the only thing she ever thinks about.

JK Rowling also thinks she has the right to decide who is a man and who is a woman, based on absolutely nothing.

These people are frigging WEIRD.

Melon Husk is another huge weirdo obsessed with transgenderism. Forsooth, I can see why his daughter disowned him. He’s got serious issues.

JD Vance also jumped into the fray and reminded everyone he’s a huge weirdo.

HOW ARE THESE PEOPLE JUST DECIDING SHE IS A MAN?

I condemn the notion that these weirdos get to decide the identity of others. This all comes at the same time as Donold is trying to tell the world that Kamala Harris is Indian and not Black. They don’t get to decide who other people are!

By the way, while we’re on the subject,

JD Vance in uncovered audio: "It's not whether a [rape or incest victim] should be forced to bring a child to term. It's whether a child should be allowed to live even though the circumstances of that child's birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society."

Who the hell is JD Vance to be commenting on…anything? He is totally deranged.

All of this comes on the heels of the alleged ‘Christians’ freaking out over drag queens at the Olympics, where they saw ‘The Last Supper’ because they are uneducated morons. And let’s not forget their quest to condemn any woman who decides not to have children or, Me forbid, loves cats.

In addition to being forced birthers, they are very clearly trying to distract everyone from the very real perception that Donold is getting his ass handed to him by Kamala Harris. They must do everything they can to shift the narrative to something else. So they invent new lies and controversies daily.

Don’t believe me? The wheels are coming off. These are Trump supporters expressing their grievances to their campaign manager today:

So that’s fun to see. I love that for them!

Listen, Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is a woman. She is not a transgender athlete. But even if she were, it shouldn’t matter! But she was born female, she has been a female her entire life. Also, she is from the nation of Algeria, which has extremely anti-LGBTQ laws, and would never let her compete in the Olympics under their flag if she were trans.

But God, she has high testosterone! This gives her an unfair advantage!

So what? When men boast of high testosterone, they revel in it. Maybe JD Vance is just jealous because he has Low-T?

The way these weirdos are hyperventilating, you would think Imane Khelif was Mike Tyson reincarnated. But she’s not. Her record is 36-9. This means she has lost nine times. The last time she went to the Olympics, she didn’t win any medals. She only knocks out her opponents 11% of the time. Hardly Rocky Balboa numbers.

But she should be celebrated for her victory today! She doesn’t deserve to be put through all this by these absolute weirdos!

The real story going on here is that Trump is going to lose…and he knows it! His supporters know it too. This will mean the end of his political career. In 2028 he will barely be able to walk, if he’s even alive or not in prison. And if they do run his rotting husk again, he’ll lose then too.

I have faith in you, humans.

Love,

God

