Share

Dear Humans,

When thou hast millions of followers on social media, thou hast a certain amount of power. I have always followed the Spiderman doctrine on this, “With great power, comes great responsibility.” Also, in comedy, I believe the goal should never be to “punch down.” Forsooth, thy society shall be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

Yet JK Rowling, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and more used the 2024 Olympics to wantonly cyberbully a gold medalist Olympian, Imane Khelif. These heartless monsters chose to spread false claims about her gender, unleashing a wave of online harassment most vile. This cyberbullying campaign tarnished what should have been a moment of glory for her and her country.

But lo, Imane Khelif doth not take this lying down. She hath filed a cyberbullying lawsuit against X/Twitter, with JK Rowling and Elon Musk named in the lawsuit, and Donold Dump also under investigation.

In response to the lawsuit, J.K. Rowling said she would “happily” do prison time over her transgender views. Sounds good to me! Of course, her ‘views’ are not why she is being sued. Her ‘actions’ are!

Bless thee, Imane, for confronting these awful people. By the end of this, I hope you own both Tesla and the Harry Potter franchise.

Thank you for sharing thy post-Olympics makeover as well. Thou art absolutely radiant, and these incel haters cannot stand it.

Let not the voices of hate drown out the cheers of victory. Stand with Khelif, stand against cyberbullying, and let us strive for a world where no one can spread such vile cruelty.

Thou Shalt Not Let JK Rowling and Elon Musk Get Away With Cyberbullying a Gold Medalist Olympian. THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

SPECIAL OFFER:

Because I caught that dang virus, I'm offering a special one-day discount! For today only, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your Cheer Up God Special and support God. Don’t miss out on this divine deal! (Valid through August 17th, 2024).