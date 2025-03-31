Dear Humans,

The antichrist is once again whispering about a third term, for he would rather die in office than live in prison. It’s not just a distraction. He’s serious.

1. He’s Not Joking

Some people say he’s just trying to distract everyone and that this “will never happen.” That is a dangerous think to do at this point. He’s also never going to invade Canada and Greenland, right? ….right?

God knows many humans think he’s joking. Well God is here to say in very clear terms; HE’S NOT JOKING. God knows this because he explicitly said so. And when it’s something evil, he’s not lying.

It’s worth noting that it’s against the law. To run a 3rd time, it would require changing the constitution, which means a Super Majority approval through both houses of Congress, plus 75% of the states much approve it.

2. “I Didn’t Vote For This”

God hath noticed many people these days saying “I didn’t vote for this.”

If you didn’t vote for this, then denounce him in the harshest possible terms or shut uppeth thy face.

“I didn’t vote for this?!” Why, of course they did. While he never said he’d try to conquer the world on the 2024 campaign trail, his complete lack of character has been clear for a long time.

It is the path of every aspiring megalomaniacal dictator to rule forever and conquer the world. Could he have made it any more obvious??

3. The Word of God

Thou shalt not let Donold have 3 terms in office.

He is off to the worst start of any presidency and it’s not close.

Planes are falling from the skies. Measles is spreading rapidly. The economy is getting hit by tariffs, trade wars and a collapsing tourism industry.

He needs to be stopped. Nay…he must be stopped.

Stop saying, “if there’s a next time.”

There will be a next time. Because of us.

No is coming to save us. We’re going to save each other.

4. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it.



Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God