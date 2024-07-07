Dear Humans,

What a week it's been! In a classic twist of irony, democracy in the United States faltered during the very week they celebrated independence from the British monarchy. Speaking of the British, the Labour Party triumphed over the Tories, ending 14 years of conservative rule. So congratulations to my friends in the UK! Your new Prime Minister looks like an adult Harry Potter, so hopefully, he’s brought some magic with him.

Meanwhile, here at the God Pod we celebrated our 2nd month on Substack, where things are going amazing thanks to you!

I hope you found some rest and relaxation away from the news, whether you watched fireworks or just chilled at home. The news cycle has been relentless and exhausting. The media continues to completely ignore all the BLARING RED FLAGS about Donald and instead remain hyper-focused on Biden’s age and his potential dropout. Since the debate, the NY Times has published over 100 articles about Biden’s age and just 6 on Project 2025. The hysteria is out of control.

Project 2025's proponents are celebrating now that the corrupt Supreme Court has essentially made the president into a king. Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts declared we’re in the midst of a “second American revolution.” He ominously promised it would “remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” Threatening violence and bloodshed, much like their lord and savior used to do. These extremists believe they are the good guys, ready to do whatever it takes to make America Christian ‘again,’ including violence against anyone in their way. The ends justify the means, right? This is the essence of fascism. When they tell you who they are, believe them.

While everyone knows Biden will not abuse his powers, they also know that Donald absolutely will. He has previously promised to be a dictator on day one, and now it’s official. He’s already planning crimes he will commit when he retakes the throne.

As for Donald, when it comes to Project 2025, he claims to “know nothing” about it.

How stupid he thinks the American people are. You can always tell when he’s lying—just watch that puckered sphincter on his face he calls a mouth move. For everything he says, just reverse it, and you have the truth. In reality, he knows exactly what Project 2025 is and has multiple former administration members deeply involved. He knows nothing about it? Yeah, right!

Last Chance!

To celebrate our recent 2 month anniversary milestone and the 4th of July, I'm offering a special limited time discount! For this weekend only, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your 4th of July End of Democracy Special and support The God Pod. Don’t miss out on this divine deal! (Valid through the end of today, July 7th, 2024)

This Week’s God Pod News:

This Week’s God Pod Episode:

Thank You!

Thank you for being part of the God Pod community. It’s us against Project 2025. We are going to win.

Love,

God

P.S. Let's keep our momentum going! Share this email with friends who could use a laugh and invite them to join our divine community.

Share

Engagement Question:

Who must God smite this week and how?

Leave a comment