Letters from God

Letters from God

13 Comments

User's avatar
Kenneth Hines's avatar
Kenneth Hines
Jul 7, 2024

Smite, smote, smitten? No sense beating a dead elephant, so let’s go with

Trump once again. The Project 2025 needs constant exposure. The more he runs from it, the more his involvement and connection needs to be highlighted. The anti-Christ angle needs emphasis. The ‘bloodless, if the Left lets it’ needs to be turned upside down. Make absolutely certain that all Trump’s sycophant and butt-kissers KNOW that they are being promised to head to the streets, fully armed, if their Precious Leader is defeated. Do they want to kill their neighbors and family members or just crawl back under the rock that Trump summoned them from.

Reply
Share
SPW's avatar
SPW
Jul 7, 2024

Just found this on Meidas Touch a minute ago so I guess, in case anyone still had questions about media bias, this answers them.

“The media's Anti-Biden noise isn't an accident:

-CNN: CEO Trump donor

-ABC: CEO Trump donor

-CBS: CEO Trump donor

-NBC: CEO Trump donor

-MSNBC: CEO Trump donor

-Washington Post: owner Jeff Bezo

-Wall Street Journal: Owner: Rupert Murdoch

- New York Times: CEO Trump donor.”

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture