Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, the downfall of democracy is here, brought to you by Elon fucking Musk—the richest dipshit on Earth. This ketamine-snorting, Putin-bootlicking man-child now fancies himself the ruler of the free world, barking orders from his medamn Twitter account.

So far his idiotic efforts have led to $190 million being cut from childhood cancer research so he and his billionaire buddies can get a tax cut.

Truly, what the fuck are we doing?

Let me lay it out for you: this extremely divorced guy can’t even get a security clearance because of his drug habit and ties to Russia. And yet here he is, throwing tantrums and threatening Congress like a spoiled brat.

Meanwhile, Donold Trump is panicking. You see, Trump hates competition, and Musk is stealing his spotlight:

That desperate “Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, full stop” bullshit? It’s the political equivalent of a toddler screaming, ‘Look at me!’ Trump knows he’s not as powerful as Musk’s infinite money…and it’s killing him inside. Good! Let the motherfucker squirm!

But this isn’t just about two overgrown toddlers fighting for attention. It’s about how billionaires like Musk and Trump have hijacked your democracy and turned it into their personal playground. They don’t give a flying fuck about you, your family, or your country. They only care about their power, their money, and their fragile-ass egos.

Here’s the truth: this isn’t left vs. right. This is top vs. bottom. And guess what? We are all at the bottom. Whether you’re a Trump voter or a Kamala voter, you’re going to get fucked over just the same.

They want to take away your healthcare, your social security, and every single other program that helps a poor person instead of a corporation.

Trump’s tax plan will make you pay MORE while the rich pay LESS.

But listen up—there’s a way out of this mess. It starts with realizing that the ruling class doesn’t give a shit about you. Not the billionaires, not their political puppets. They want you divided, distracted, and angry at each other forever so you won’t notice they’re robbing you BLIND.

But here’s the truth: you have more in common with your neighbor, no matter who they voted for, than you’ll ever have with these infinitely evil rich assholes.

You and your neighbor both want your kids to go to school without fearing for their lives. You both want healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt your family. You both want a land where working people are treated with dignity, not as pawns in some billionaire’s game.

That’s the rallying cry. That’s the rebellion and that’s the revolution. It’s not about left vs. right—it’s about bottom vs. top. It’s about all of us vs. them.

So rise the fuck up. Stop worshiping billionaires like they’re gods and start holding them accountable. Elon Musk isn’t a genius; he’s a parasite. Trump isn’t a savior; he’s a conman. Together, these two clowns and their cronies are dismantling your future while you’re too busy arguing with your neighbors and loved ones.

Thou shalt not let billionaires destroy democracy.

Thou shalt NEVER give up…and thou shalt UNITE!

If you're as fed up as I am, join God's rebellion.

Love,

God

Let Us All Unite!

