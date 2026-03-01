Dear Humans,

Lo, the illegal war on Iran rages on. Thus far, Donald has killed more than 100 children while they attended school.

He clearly did this to distract the world from his sex crimes against children.

Operation Epstein has also gotten 3 American soldiers killed, with 5 seriously wounded.

Schoolchildren and soldiers are dying with many more to come.

And for what?

To distract you from his countless crimes. To try and bolster his pathetic poll numbers. But this attempt has failed. No one has been fooled by this obvious ploy. They know a terrified child rapist when they see one.

Thus far, 79% of Americans are against Donald’s illegal strikes on Iran.

And while he will brag forever over the killing of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, he knows full well that he will only be replaced by even more hardline leadership there.

He doesn’t care if your children are sent to die in the Middle East. He knows full well that 7-foot tall Barron Trump will never be sent to die in the sand.

He doesn’t care. He only cares about losing the midterms. He only cares about self-preservation. And if he loses, he plans to board a private jet to Qatar and live the rest of his life off all the money he stole from the American people.

He will lose. We are going to bury him this fall. He will be impeached. He will be prosecuted and quickly. He will live to face justice for his crimes against humanity.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN.

Love,

God

