Letters from God

Letters from God

200 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Sep 13, 2024

just saying i’ve experienced the eager chest thrust before and nothing says i want to bang you right this instant more than that

Reply
Share
14 replies
Sue's avatar
Sue
Sep 13, 2024

The mental image of the micro schroom with the massively injected lips upon it has me giggling. How would either of them know it was happening??

Reply
Share
5 replies by God and others
198 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture