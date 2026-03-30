Letters from God

Letters from God

29 Comments

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HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
4h

How in the Universe can MAGAs ignore the waste, fraud, and abuse from the most corrupt world leader ever?! He's so crooked, when he dies they can twist him into the ground like a corkscrew

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

Amen! We the people(taxpayers) are paying for the 🍊🤡💩’s farting around since he took office.

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