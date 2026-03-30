Dear Humans,

Lo, news broke yesterday that Donald’s second-term golf tab is already over $100 million. Think about that.

This vile parasite has been waddling around a golf course every single weekend since he started World War 3.

He’s using your tax dollars to golf while using your tax dollars to bomb children.

It’s not okay and God will never shut up about it. And neither will Pope Leo.

1. He Golfed While The World Burned

President Epstein has now blown more than $100 million of taxpayer money on golf in his second term. One hundred million dollars.

That’s what welfare queen Donald has burned on personal leisure whilst telling everyone else that the “affordability crisis doesn’t exist.”

And he’s not alone. While the government is shutdown and the world burns, Lindsey Graham is at Disney World right now.

2. Bless Pope Leo For Condemning Donald

Even Pope Leo has had enough of this blood-soaked bullshit.

He used his Palm Sunday service to blast Donald for his illegal war on Iran.

Pope Leo condemned the war and made clear that God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage it.

THAT’S DAMN RIGHT!

Well said, Leo!

3. God’s Final Word

Thou shalt not golf whilst bombing children. Thou shalt not bomb children.

Thou shalt not set the world on fire, send the bill to the taxpayers, and then dare to utter My name with thy greasy orange mouth.

SMITE THE PEDOCRACY!

SMITE ICE CONCETRATION CAMPS!

IMPEACH. CONVICT. REMOVE.

Can we get an amen?

(Seriously, bless you all for sending in these pics. Brings a tear to my eye.)

4. Join the Rebellion

Donald Trump openly bragged that he is “reshaping the media.” He’s not even pretending anymore.

At the same time, Brendan Carr’s FCC is threatening broadcasters for so-called “fake news” about Donald’s illegal war on Iran. And when Paramount buys Warner Bros, the MAGA-supporting Ellison family will control a majority of what Americans watch and read.

They won’t stop until Batman, Superman, and SpongeBob are openly MAGA.

It makes me furious. And that’s exactly why I need your help.

“Dear God, I just subscribed after lurking for free for a while. So in return, please answer my modest prayer, which is this: I have a word. It is ICEHOLES. I’m sure in your omniscience you know exactly who I am talking about. The Word needs to be used far and wide, who better to help with that than the Almighty? Get Jesus to help too. Full disclosure, I’m a casual Buddhist. Hope that’s OK.” - Carl

“I’ve always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!” — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 7 years of God and Jesus smiting ignorance together on The God Show, we’re offering 25% off—but only until midnight tonight.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God