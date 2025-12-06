Dear Humans,

Lo, the fascist buffoon forced FIFA to create a peace prize just so he could drape it around his own neck. He also slapped his name onto The Institute of Peace and then fell asleep there.

He did all this in the same week the world learned his government ruthlessly killed survivors of a U.S. bombing strike who were waving for help.

1. Thou Shalt Not Give Yourself A Peace Prize Whilst Committing Crimes Against Humanity

A small boat was hit by a U.S. strike. Several men survived the blast and ended up in the water, injured and terrified but alive. For 43 minutes they waved for help.

They weren’t armed. They weren’t charging anyone. They weren’t part of any declared conflict. They were trying to live long enough for someone to pull them out.

Instead, they were killed. Everyone responsible for this crime against humanity must be prosecuted.

The Pentagon can’t say who they were because no one bothered to find out. The administration is trying to cast fishermen as terrorists to justify war against Venezuela, so they can steal the oil.

Meanwhile, President Atrocity can’t even stay awake. He has bruises on his hand and the White House is lying about why, saying he “shakes too many hands.” He should not be getting any peace prize. He shouldn’t be president. He should be in a long term care home for dementia patients.

The only prize he should win is the Piss Prize.

2. Murder Isn’t Peace

Thou shalt not murder foreigners and call it peace. It’s the opposite of peace. It’s war.

Every person in that chain of command must face the highest level of legal accountability available to humanity. If you sign off on killing survivors who are begging for help, you answer for it.

History is very clear on that point. Killing boat survivors is literally the textbook example of an unlawful order at the U.S. Naval Academy.

So here is what happens now.

You speak this story into every corner of your world until the people in power have nowhere left to hide.

You push. You shout. You let your fucking feelings out. You smite these evil bastards into oblivion. Can God get an amen?

3. Join The Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we.

Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end.

That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so for today only we’re giving you 25% off for a full year.

🔥Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble!

Love,

God