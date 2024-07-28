Letters from God

Letters from God

50 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Jul 28, 2024

100. If the scale was higher we'd go higher. Thank you for your explanation of the characters. I sure wish we could take the mean out of people.

Reply
Share
Jo Ann Feeler's avatar
Jo Ann Feeler
Jul 28, 2024

100. And a big 🖕 to the repukelican that met his wife at her "cure gay" camp.. Yeah, I'm looking at you, Mike Johnson. And as always, YAY GOD! YAYJESUS!

Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture