Dear Humans,

Yesterday, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was murdered in broad daylight on the streets of New York City. This wasn’t a robbery. It wasn’t random. It was an assassination. On the bullet casings left behind were three engraved words: deny, defend, depose. For anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the labyrinth of U.S. health insurance, those words hit home.

That was the official post from UHC on this event. Laughter was the top reaction. Laughter. People meme’d it. Many even said, “He deserved it.”

The question arises, how could people be so cruel? His children have lost their father. My empathetic heart grieves for his family. Murder is wrong. Period.

So the question remains, why are many people so callous about this?

Let’s hold two truths together:

It is deeply wrong to murder anyone. It is deeply wrong to profit off human suffering.

Everyone in this story is a victim of a deranged capitalist healthcare system. The U.S. doesn’t have healthcare; it has wealthcare. A system that denies care, defends those denials with bureaucracy, and deposes families into bankruptcy.

United Healthcare isn’t just a cog in the machine; it’s the poster child for cruelty. Story after story flooded social media yesterday: denied cancer treatments, ruined lives, families buried under debt.

In fact, it does appear that United Healthcare is the worst of all health insurance companies in denying people insurance.

Today, every single customer of UnitedHealthcare could be considered a suspect. And can you blame them? People hate health insurance companies with a passion. They’re not laughing because someone died—they’re laughing because the system that crushed them finally took a hit.

This wasn’t justice, but it wasn’t meaningless either. It’s a symptom of a country where people have been pushed to their breaking point. A country where getting sick feels like a death sentence—not because of the illness, but because of the medical bills. And it’s only getting worse.

It’s hard not to think about the French Revolution when stuff like this happens. History has a way of showing us what happens when those at the top push too far. Wall Street has a endless thirst for more profits. This doesn’t work when it comes to healthcare. People won’t be crushed forever. They’ll find ways to push back, and it won’t be pretty.

Yesterday’s events weren’t justice, but they weren’t meaningless either. They were a warning: people won’t stay crushed forever. The commandment is clear: Thou shalt not deny people health insurance. It’s not just a moral imperative—it’s a survival strategy for a society on the brink.

The question now is simple: what will we do about it? Will we finally demand a system that values people over profits, or will we wait for the next shocking headline?

Let me leave you with this: healthcare isn’t a privilege. It’s not a gift. It’s a right. And until that’s the reality, the anger will only grow.

Love,

God