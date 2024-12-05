Letters from God

Dec 5, 2024

I'm not laughing about this guy's death, but I'm sure as fuck not crying over him either. Taking care of people is not a profit generating enterprise. It should never be treated like one. That doesn't mean that those of us who care for others should be ground down to nothing by our obligations. It means that caring for those who can't care for themselves is part of the collective debt of all of us. The phrase 'many hands make light work' has never been more applicable than when it is used to describe our obligation to the less fortunate in society and to each other as human beings sharing a common existence.

Dec 5, 2024

Healthcare is the issue ... even my Trump supporting, loving but deeply brainwashed mother finally came around a few years ago and admitted that health insurance and for profit medicine is deeply unethical, immoral and antithetical to Jesus' teachings. Now if I could get het to see the 3,000 OTHER things Trumpsters do that is antithetical to Jesus' teachings!

