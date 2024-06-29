Hey folks, it’s Jesus speaking up again, and I’ve got to say, I’m beyond furious about what’s gone down in your Supreme Court. So, the big shots in their fancy robes have now decided it’s a great idea to throw people in the slammer just because they don’t have a roof over their heads. Can you wrap your heads around that? Really? Seriously? We’re punishing poverty now?!?

Let me paint you a picture. Imagine a single mom, working two jobs just to put food on the table. She loses her apartment because rent skyrockets while wages stay stuck in the mud due to corporate greed. She ends up in a tent city, struggling to keep her kids safe and fed. And what does your Supremely Cruel and Unusual Court say? "Lock 'em up."

Listen up, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Beer Guy and the Handmaid’s Tale lady. Instead of throwing human beings behind bars, how about not doing that evil thing?!? Why must you be so horrible?!

Many of you claim to be followers of my teachings, but you just officially made being homeless a CRIME. You’re a crime!! Taking bribes, supporting terrorists, you’re all criminals. You should be in jail. You think Jesus doesn’t see you, but Jesus do. Jesus is on his couch in Heaven, surfing the Internet and watching you at all times.

Seriously, what the HECK did I even get crucified for? If these justices are Christians, they make me ashamed to be Jesus Christ.

This isn’t justice; it’s a disgrace! You shall be judged by how you treat the least amongst you…and you are treating your most vulnerable people like criminals. I judge you as criminals.

As Jesus, I consider myself extremely loving and merciful. I’m super chill. But even Jesus has his limits. There’s a line you don’t cross and they crossed it…and I hate crosses.

Where’s the love? Where’s the kindness? What has happened to you, Americans? Jesus is quite mad and disappointed.

I challenge you to raise your voices. Do whatever it takes to take back the Supreme Court from these corrupt criminals. Lie your way onto the court, like they did! Lie your asses off. But get it done. Because this isn’t just about laws on paper; it’s about the soul of your society.

Love,

Jesus Christ

PS - Share this message, build a world where love triumphs over fear, where compassion guides all of your decisions, and where every person has a place to call home.

