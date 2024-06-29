Letters from God

Letters from God

111 Comments

User's avatar
Barbara Olsen's avatar
Barbara Olsen
Jun 29, 2024

As a former homeless person, I dare ANY of those holier-than-thou asshats to spend a week on the streets with no money and nowhere to live...no one ASKS to be homeless, most of the time it's just unforeseen circumstances that makes them into someone that society thinks brought this onto themselves. Things look a whole hell of a lot different when you're not in your ivory towers, trust me.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Traci Hollan's avatar
Traci Hollan
Jun 29, 2024

This is horrific. The majority of homeless people in our country need HELP, not punishment!

Reply
Share
1 reply
109 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture