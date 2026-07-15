Dear Humans,

LO, today Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearings begin, and Donald is promising a ‘big announcement’ about elections on Thursday night.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

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President Shit Whistler says his announcement will concern elections.

He called it “really, really big news,” warned that “our country has to shape up,” and added, “Without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.”

Shape up? Go fuck yourself, Donald, you cheating bastard. You won’t get away with any of this.

MAGA, being morons, are already celebrating. They think this means the SAVE act will get rammed through and Donald will rule for 1000 years.

Every accusation is a Me-damned confession.

This demonic criminal was president during the 2020 election.

As God remembers it…he lost, incited the January 6 attack on the Capitol, tried to overturn the result, pressured Georgia officials to find him 11,780 votes, got indicted on 13 felony counts for trying to overturn the election in Georgia, and then had to take a mug shot.

Now this indicted election fraudster and adjudicated rapist wants to threaten the rest of America over election integrity? Burn in hell, Donald.

The only thing left protecting Donald from THE EPSTEIN FILES becoming public is Todd Blanche. Therefore, Donald is going to throw everything at this to get it done.

Todd Blanche was his personal lawyer. He defended him in the Fulton County election case. After Ghislaine Maxwell released Donald’s birthday letter to Jeffery Epstein, Todd Blanche met Ghislaine Maxwell and then transferred her into a minimum-security luxury resort prison where she gets puppy time. He’s vowed never to release another Epstein file.

Of course President Pedophile loves him.

Donald wants his own criminal defense attorney controlling the Justice Department while he invents another election conspiracy and prepares to accuse Democrats of cheating when he loses this fall.

He just fired the remaining leaders of the Election Assistance Commission.

Now he’s threatening Americans about elections while his secret police murders innocent fathers every other day. This is not an accident.

What will he do? He’ll rant and rave. He’ll claim he has ‘new evidence.’ He’ll say that both Georgia Senators are illegitimate and should be put in prison. He’ll threaten to declare a ‘state of emergency’ if his SAVE act and Todd Blanche don’t get through.

Their internal polls are obviously showing Donald that his party is going to get utterly annihilated in the midterms this fall. He is DESPERATE.

Oh, so expect them to try to exploit the death of Lindsey Graham to get Todd Blanche confirmed as well. Donald already said it was Lindsey’s dying wish to get the SAVE act passed.

Heinous fuckery!

Heinous fuckery MOST FOUL!

Thou shalt not fall for it.

Todd Blanche is the most infamous pedophile protector yet. He’s the opposite of justice. He’s a criminal and a lackey. His rotten soul is where justice goes to die.

Thou shalt not confirm the president’s personal lawyer to protect the president from the law.

Thou shalt not reward the scumbag currently burying the Epstein files.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

God

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