Letters from God

Letters from God

29 Comments

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Cam Choiniere's avatar
Cam Choiniere
9h

The huge dark cloud surrounding the Orange goon is growing. The Trumper people up the street from us have removed all the Trump shit from their cars, yard and house. They even remote the huge banner from their fence. No we don’t need to flip them off every time we pass their house!

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Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman's avatar
Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman
9h

Skulduggery is the best definition I can capture this morning. I could add evil, but that's implicit in every word the Orange Palpatine and his Syncophant Brigade utter and every action they take. We're going to need every ounce of Attention and Resistance to win this fight. Our Nation deserves that much. My Grandchildren deserve that much. Now, on top of all that, we have to fight the Communist invasion that Mike Weasel Johnson has declared is on our shores. Cripes! It's exhausting!

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