Dear Humans,

Trump woke up today and decided to attack Bruce Springsteen, just because Bruce accurately described him as “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” Verily I say unto thee, the crybaby is crying again.

Donald Trump every single day of his life.

1. The Boss Called Him Out Abroad

At the start of his Land of Hope and Dreams tour in the UK, Bruce Springsteen proclaimed that Trump’s rule was “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” He declared, “Raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.” That’s all it took to make King Bronzer go DEFCON 1.

And lo, Trump did post a missive on Truth Social, calling Springsteen a “dried out prune of a rocker,” and commanding him to “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” until he returns to the U.S.

This is rich coming from a dried-out old orange who hath never once shut his stupid yap.

Keep your mouth shut? How about no? Burn in Hell, Donald.

2. Taylor Swift Broke His Brain Again

Not content with attacking one music legend, Trump also took a break from watching cable news at full volume to post:

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Who says so? Him? His favorite song is ‘YMCA.’

Has anyone noticed that Trump’s approval ratings are collapsing in every category with every single demographic? Because God has!

3. God’s Final Word

Bruce stands with the working class.

Taylor stands with democracy.

And Trump? He stands with Al Qaeda’s Qatari and Saudi Arabian sugar daddies, with strongmen and sadists, with every thug who ever murdered freedom and called it strength.

Thou shalt not come for The Boss.

For lo, he is a direct line to all that is true in this shitty world.

