Dear Humans,

On board Air Force One, President Donald Creep jabbed his stubby little finger at a woman doing her job and hissed, “Quiet! Quiet, Piggy!”

He has no business calling ANYONE a pig. Have you seen his eyes?

He literally has pig eyes.

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs simply asked if anything in the Epstein emails was incriminating…and he lost it.

Whatever’s in those Epstein files must be SO incriminating for President Criminal.

Don’t listen to the lies he SAYS, just watch how he ACTS.

He can’t be asked one question about Epstein without totally freaking out.

What could be so incriminating? Hmmm?? 🐎

Why is Donald freaking out so much?

What in the Epstein files has him rattled enough to explode at a reporter?

A) The Epstein files are being voted on today at 1:30pm ET and he’s in them more than anyone alive. B) The Epstein emails mention Trump “blowing Bubba,” and the world still has no idea who Bubba is. Possibly Bill Clinton. Possibly Ghislaine Maxwell’s horse. Possibly a pig C) He’s abused women his entire life. D) All of the above.

The answer is D! Which stands for Dicksuckin’ Donald Trump.

Remember when Obama wore a tan suit and the right wing went apeshit for 3 months? God remembers. They acted like it was the end of civilization.

This schmuck is the president?!

THOU SHALT NOT CALL WOMEN ‘PIGGY’!

Never. Not once. Not even in a dream. Every decent human being knows this.

Donald is a cornered rat.

He’s unraveling in real time.

That’s directly because the good people of this world are refusing to back down.

People like me.

People like you!

Bless reporter Jennifer Jacobs for asking Donold about Epstein.

Hopefully next time someone can ask him who “Bubba” is.

Keep going, Humans!

You’re doing the Lord’s work.

Love,

God

P.S. - God and Jesus will be live at 1pm ET to cover the Epstein files vote. Join us at thegodpodcast.com at 1pm ET!

P.P.S. - If you’re in a place where you can support this work, it makes a difference. I offer clarity, courage, and a little light in a country that feels like it’s falling apart. If that helps give you some shelter from the storm, and if you’re able, your support keeps this voice loud and independent at a time when billionaire fascists would rather we be silenced.

“When I want to scream in rage, you make me laugh. Thank you for taking the unthinkable and putting a humorous twist on the carnage of our nation.” - Jen

Get 20% off for 1 year