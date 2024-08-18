What an actual coup attempt looks like.

BEHOLD! It’s an election year, and jackasses are throwing words like ‘coup’ around. Here is Maureen Dowd of the New York Times just yesterday:

Oh, a coup is a coup, huh? Did Maureen bother to define what a coup even is? Nay, for she doth suck. Here, I found this on Google in TWO DAMN SECONDS!

COUP: (noun) a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government. "he was overthrown in an army coup"

But lo, it’s an election year. What doth it matter if we callously throw around the same words being used by fascist propagandists, right, Maureen?

That’s right, all of this ‘coup’ talk is emanating from that crusty anus on Donold’s face he calls a mouth:

“Kamala wants NOTHING TO DO WITH CROOKED JOE BIDEN! They are throwing him out on the Monday Night Stage, known as Death Valley. He now HATES Obama and Crazy Nancy more than he hates me! He is an angry man, as he should be. They stole the Presidency from him — ‘It was a Coup!’”

It wasn’t a coup, thou vilest piece of shit. What thou didst on January 6?

THAT WAS A COUP ATTEMPT!

THIS IS NOT A COUP!

Last week Donold told Elon:

“This was a coup of a president of the United States… He didn’t want to leave, and they said, ‘We can do it the nice way or we can do it the hard way.’”

HE’S STILL THE PRESIDENT. He’s just not gonna run again. Fascist Donold can’t conceive of someone voluntarily ceding power for the greater good, because he would never ever do anything even remotely like that. Ever. Ever.

Harry Dunn, a former Capitol Police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers on January 6, 2021, responded:

“Under no circumstances can one equate Trump’s attempted coup on January 6th to President Biden withdrawing from the race. I was there that day. I know what happened…It shows how out of touch with reality the former president and his buddy Elon Musk are. This is dangerous language.”

OH, AND LET’S NOT FORGET that it was only TEN DAYS AGO that Donold falsely claimed at a press conference that “no one died on Jan. 6.” In reality, FOUR OF HIS OWN SUPPORTERS DIED THAT DAY!!

Ashli Babbit - shot by police trying to force her way into the House of Representatives Rosanne Boyland - meth overdose, trampled by fellow rioters Kevin D. Greeson - heart attack Benjamin Philips - stroke

The stress of this event, inspired and planned by Trump, caused many people to die. One day later, on January 7, 2021, a Capitol Police officer named Brian Sicknick died. And another FOUR Capitol Police officers died by suicide in the months after.

So yea, DON’T LET ANYONE GET AWAY WITH saying that Kamala Harris being asked to step forward to take the mantle from Joe Biden is a ‘coup.’ The only way it was a coup is if you use the other definition of the word, “a notable or successful stroke or move.” As in, “it was a major coup to get such a good candidate," or “it was a major coup to be able to get Kamala.”

Donold will keep repeating this ‘coup’ lie over and over again until he has all of his cult members saying it, which apparently includes Maureen Down of the New York Times.

Perchance I’m wasting mine time here. Explaining the meaning of words to Americans? Woof…damn God…good luck with that.

