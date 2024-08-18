Letters from God

Donald Lipkis
Aug 18, 2024

Don’t forget that the dementing dipshit is the Prince of Projection. We didn’t have a coup, they did. We had beautiful patriots, they had evil communists. MAGA and their pals in the MSM got what they hoped for, getting rid of Biden because he was just too old and decrepit. Sadly for them they are left with a decrepit old guy detached from reality running against a younger more vigorous candidate. Sadly for Trump they got a Black/Indian woman who is cleaning their clock. Boo hoo for him.

Cynthia De Landro
Aug 18, 2024

God, I’m enraged as you are. But take a deep breath. You are recovering from Covid. Hope you are feeling better today.

