Dear Humans,

Lo, look what President Pedophile did to the People’s House.

This diaper-filling toddler made it look like a real shit-hole.

Construction crews are setting up a ludicrously gigantic UFC arena, to be used for a cage-fight on the White House lawn on June 14, for his America 250th anniversary. This single event is estimated to cost $60 million.

Oh, by the way, June 14 just also HAPPENS to be Donald’s birthday. What a coincidence! How lucky for Donald to be able to use sixty million dollars of your tax money for his birthday party.

And let’s not forget his Epstein ballroom.

Not only did he bulldoze the East Wing without permission, he’s demanding $1 BILLION of your tax dollars to build a bunker that goes down six stories deep.

A giant ballroom, replete with a fleet of tactical drones on the roof, snipers, “research facilities,” and whatever else Donald’s fevered brain comes up with next.

Why not a fleet of terminator robots? And robot dogs? And robot butlers? And robot AI massage therapists?

Oh, and they should all be made of solid gold! The president is a child.

Remember when they were allegedly SO concerned about fighting government waste? God remembers.

Thou shalt not build bunkers while Americans go broke!

And while Donald wastes all this money on ballrooms and bullshit, Americans are getting fucking crushed by rising gas and grocery bills. It’s a full fledged depression single-handedly caused by Donald within ONE YEAR.

But does Donald care?

"Not even a little bit. ... I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody." - President Donald John Trump, May 12, 2026.

He does not think about you. He thinks about Donald. He thinks about parties. He thinks about his pedophile friends he protected. He thinks about having parties in his new ballroom with his pedophile friends.

He thinks about walls. He falls in love with pillars. He sleeps.

If he does ever think about the American people, it’s the creeping fear that they will rise up and come for him, as people have come for megalomaniacal dictators throughout history. This is why he desperately wants a bunker he can hide out in.

This is what keeps him up so late at night, rage-tweeting into the wee morning hours, tortured with thoughts of the evil he has done.

He’s terrified of you.

Good.

People shouldn’t fear their governments. Governments should fear their people.

- God