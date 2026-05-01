Letters from God

Letters from God

13 Comments

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
30m

Short answer? Yes. He's stupid.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
26m

Drumpf is so stupid he believes that Obama couldn’t have passed a cognitive exam in 2008 at the age of 47. All you need to do is listen to them speak. Donold’s vocabulary is extremely limited. He constantly mispronounces word. These are indicators of cognitive decline, period.

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