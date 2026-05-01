Dear Humans,

Lo, yesterday Donald once again bragged about his many cognitive mental examinations.

He also called Joe Biden ‘Sleepy’ again, even though Donald has been falling asleep on the job every week. In the Oval Office. On camera.

He’s so ME-DAMNED stupid…and he doesn’t even know it!

I DON’T CARE HOW MANY TESTS HE “ACES”

Donald says that anybody running for President or VP should be forced to take a cognitive examination.

Okay, sure. And how about random drug tests, too?

Oh and hey!

People like Donald (candidates) should also have to be evaluated by a psychologist to make sure they’re not a criminally insane pedophile that should’ve been locked away in a federal prison 30 years ago for being a Russian asset.

“I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

He’s so proud of this. It’s so sad. He will never be able to grasp what a fool this makes him seem.

He’s also back to claiming he’s been president three (THREE!) times.

Forsooth, he’s so irretrievably stupid.

And he hath enabled a whole generation of morons.

New Commandment

Thou shalt not brag about how many cognitive mental examinations you have ‘aced.’

You’re just reminding us that the people around you keep demanding you take repeated cognitive mental examinations, more than any other president before you.

This is because they have good reason to do so. Anyone can see that there is something deeply wrong with this demented and dying pedophile.

Testify!

And now for something completely different.

Humans, thank you for your kind words for Letters from God.

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Because we are with you.

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God knows most people will look away, but not you.

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