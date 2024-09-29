Letters from God

Nancy
Sep 29, 2024

First of all, do they expect them to originate in Lake Superior? Because that’s not how this works. Secondly, the Democrats have the power to alter weather patterns and Mar A Lago still stands? Seems like bullshit to me.

Kay G
Sep 29, 2024

The insurance industry defines A a hurricane as “An Act of God”.

That is:

“act of God describes an event outside of human control or activity, such as a natural disaster like a flood or an earthquake. In business, the phrase “act of God” is not associated with any particular religion or belief system.”

So the “people” claiming democrats did this - are neither Christian nor have had an insurance policy in the United States.

