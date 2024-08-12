Letters from God

Letters from God

70 Comments

User's avatar
Myq Kaplan's avatar
Myq Kaplan
Aug 12, 2024

dear god,

thank you for this beautiful reminder: "Remember, every accusation is a confession."

you are truly doing the lord's work, or as you might call it, "your work."

thank you for your service!

love

myq

Reply
Share
2 replies
Sara Toye's avatar
Sara Toye
Aug 12, 2024

Fake crowds reminds me of the picture of Trump sitting surrounded by a crowd of black men in New York City with a palm tree in the background. I’m still scratching my head over that one. I believe he posted it himself. Does anyone remember that one?

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture