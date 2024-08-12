Share

Donold waves to nobody.

BEHOLD! Donold hath lost his damn mind. It’s fun to watch, isn’t it?

In the latest installment, Demented Donold suffers a complete and total narcissistic collapse.

That’s right, Donold (and his idiot masses) art SO INSANELY JEALOUS that they are now falsely accusing Kamala Harris of creating crowds with AI.

Before we go any further, behold this video.

If thou possess eyes and a fully functional brain, thou can easily discern that this video is obviously real. Oh also, it aired live on multiple networks and hath been corroborated by those present.

Narcissistic collapse: a term used to describe an intense emotional reaction that people with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experience when they feel a setback or their ability to maintain their image is threatened. This can happen when their supply, which is the admiration and approval of others, is jeopardized, or they are publicly criticized.

Ahem.

Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it, and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING - And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!

Didst thou get all that? Not only doth Demented Donold falsely accuse Kamala, but he also admits his jealousy of her massive crowd sizes. Watching his supporters eagerly jump on his conspiracy is nothing short of hilarious. Their house of cards is crumbling, and they remain in deep denial.

LOL…you call that a crowd, Don Jr.? Sad.

Donold said “she’s a cheater who had nobody waiting?” Remember, every accusation is a confession. Nobody waits for Donold anymore. Don’t believe Me? Watch this montage of him waving to absolutely nobody.

Donold, thou shalt not falsely accuse Kamala of using A.I. to create her huge crowds when thou art literally waving to nonexistent crowds every time thou boardest an airplane.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Donold is also clearly laying the groundwork to challenge the election and carry out another January 6th, if necessary. It’s his only hope of avoiding prison. It shall not work.

Sir Walter Scott said, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!” This quote roughly translates to mean when one acts dishonestly, they are initiating problems, and a domino structure of complications, that will eventually run out of control.

Sure reminds thou of Donold, doesn’t it? His life is the stuff of AI nightmares.

What will happen next? How can he possibly keep up this pace of utterly humiliating himself and everyone who hath ever supported him? I’ve consumed so much popcorn, I’ve gained 5 pounds thus far.

Here it is, your moment of Bliss:

