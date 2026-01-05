President Peace Prize, seen here greatly exaggerating his manhood.

Dear Humans,

Lo, last night aboard Air Force One, President Epstein Redaction said this:

“We need Greenland from a national security situation. It’s so strategic. We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place… Denmark is not gonna be able to do it. The EU needs us to have it.” - President Weekly Dementia Test

That’s right. Following his attack on Venezuela, President Cankles wants to start a war with NATO next. He has to extract all the money and resources in the world for his crime syndicate.

He’s not joking, either. He’s assigning envoys, dropping timelines, and making threats. Following the pattern, next he’ll start bombing Nordic fishing boats because of ‘drugs.’

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Denmark had to publicly remind him that Greenland is part of a NATO country and therefore protected by the collective security guarantee.

That’s right. He’s not just saber-rattling at Greenland. He’s provoking NATO. And he’s doing it from Air Force One, between hand injections and Big Macs.

1. Oil Gets the Call. Allies Get Threats.

“Before and after.”

Trump, when asked if he spoke with oil companies before the Venezuela strike.

He didn’t tell Congress, but he told Chevron. It’s unbelievable, humans. He must be impeached immediately.

The oil companies were looped in before the American people.

Because that’s who this is for! Oil execs get the heads-up. Allies get threats. The rest of us get to watch another world war…for oil!

On their list of countries to invade next are: Columbia, Cuba, Panama, and Canada. Every hour they name a new target. They will do whatever it takes for their fascist king and meal ticket to survive the Epstein files.

Donold would gladly burn the world to the ground to save himself from ever facing justice for his endless crimes. But we cannot let him.

HE MUST BE STOPPED.

Thou. Shalt. Leave. Greenland. The Hell. Alone!!!

Thou shalt leave everyone alone!

And to everyone refusing to normalize this madness, bless you. Keep going. Don’t let them gaslight you.

War is not peace.

Injustice is not justice.

And lies are not truth.

The truth is so powerful that Donold has been running from it his whole life. It’s what the evil prick fears the most!

So keep speaking the truth, to thy last breath!

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God