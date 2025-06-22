Dear Humans,

This is not a joke.

Tonight Trump has officially launched strikes on Iran.

He did not get congressional approval. He did not follow the law.

He just went ahead and did it, because he thinks he’s a king and Congress is just his little fan club.

He spent the past year ranting that if he were president, there would be no war in Ukraine, Gaza, or anywhere. His supporters condemned anyone who supported Kamala and claimed that they wanted to “avoid WW3.”

But now that he’s in office again, he’s done exactly what he claimed to oppose, he started another forever war. He lied again. What a shock!

He’s pretending this was all for “peace.” He actually wrote “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE” right after launching a major military strike.

And oh look, corporate media is already creaming their jeans!

Corporate media doesn’t give a damn. They’re excited about this.

Whatever comes, God is here to tell the truth.

This is illegal. This is wrong. He must be impeached TONIGHT.

His reasoning is that he claimed Iran was about to get nukes. But his own Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said that wasn’t true. He ignored the facts and bombed anyway.

Why? Because he doesn’t care who dies. He wants to look strong on TV, he’s mad that his birthday parade was a failure, and he’s mad that Elon called him a pedophile on main.

If that means killing people and dragging the country into another forever war, so be it. He doesn’t care about the lives of your sons or daughters.

Yes, some Republicans are speaking up. Thomas Massie pointed out the obvious: this was illegal. But the rest of the GOP is too cowardly to do anything.

This man is deeply demented and unstable. He is extremely dangerous. He is not capable of peace. He is not interested in peace. He wants chaos. He wants power. Whatever it takes to keep himself in power permanently. And he will burn down everything, including you, to get it.

Thou shalt impeach Donald before he gets you all killed!!!

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

