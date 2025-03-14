Dear Humans,

God has been patient. Too patient. You have all been too patient. But the time for patience is fucking over. It’s time to smite.

The coward Chuck Schumer should have been replaced eight years ago. Just look at this picture from 2017. This should have been enough right here!

One of the main reasons American fascism is winning isn’t just because of racist psychopaths like Donold—it’s because of COWARDS like Schumer who refuse to fight back. You cannot compromise with fascists.

You cannot "play nice" with people actively trying to destroy democracy. And yet, Schumer has spent his entire career folding at the worst possible moments. WHEN? When will the lesson be learned?!?

And now, here we are. The United States is on the edge of full-blown authoritarian rule, and Schumer's response is to hand Trump more power.

1. THOU SHALT FIRE CHUCK SCHUMER.

He must resign. As must any Democratic politician who seeks to be complicit with murderous, fascist thugs who seek to conquer the planet.

Schumer has spent years negotiating with these terrorists. Instead of standing strong against Trump and his goons, he has handed them victory after victory. His latest betrayal? Bending the knee to Elon Musk and GOP billionaires while throwing House Democrats under the bus.

His cowardly suggestion to bend the knee immediately to Donold is being met with condemnation from everyone from AOC to Nancy Pelosi to God.

AOC said it best: "There are members of Congress who took unimaginable risks to fight for the American people... only to watch Senate Democrats bow to Elon Musk. It’s a huge slap in the face."

And she's right. House Democrats in swing districts took real political risks to oppose Trump’s corrupt agenda. Meanwhile, Spineless Schumer is doing what he does best: nothing.

2. THOU SHALT FIRE CHUCK SCHUMER.

A new poll by the group Indivisible shows that 67% of Democratic voters are ready to show up at town halls and public events to demand accountability. Another 78% support primary challenges against weak Senate Democrats like Schumer. People are FUCKING DONE with spineless leadership. IT IS TIME TO SMITE THEM ALL!

Chris Hayes put it bluntly: "What can we do to make the least number of people mad?” is just a bankrupt way to operate.”

Schumer isn’t just weak—he’s part of the reason we’re in this mess in the first place! One of the main reasons for the rise of American fascism is the cowardice from appeasement ‘centrists.’

Chuck Schumer is so weak he makes Neville Chamberlain look like Mike Tyson in his prime. Not sure if that comparison works, but I think you get my meaning. He hath made Donold quite happy today.

THIS IS HOW YOU KNOW IT’S A BAD MOVE:

The Democratic base is done with cowards like Schumer. His era of appeasement and spineless deal-making is coming to an end. For God and for fuck’s sake, please remove him from power. It would be some delicious schadenfreude. Maybe we can call it Schumerfreude?

3. Thou Shalt Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world—and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God