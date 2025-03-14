Letters from God

resist
Mar 14, 2025

Dear Democratic "Representatives":

No matter how good you think you are, your job right now is not to raise money for re-election, so you can win again in 2026.

Your only job right now is to push back ferociously against the Musk/Trump regime 100 percent all day. If you are not doing that, you need to go.

We are not only watching your actions, we are also watching your LACK OF ACTION. For most of you, your political life is over for kissing the ring.

Do your job or get out.

PS: Chuck Schumer, you are a TRAITOR to the party and to all of America for your cowardly actions kissing the ring. YOUR CAREER IS OVER, in both parties. Grow a spine. Develop some integrity.

DeFanging Dementia
Mar 14, 2025

AMEN!!🇺🇦 Time to Chuck Schumer.

