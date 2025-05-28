Dear Humans,

Lo, the people of Wall Street have dubbed Donald Trump… TACO.

And not in a “Taco Bowl Tuesday, I love Hispanics!” way.

No. They call him TACO because it stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

1. “Don’t Ever Say What You Said”

That’s right. The billionaires and hedge fund managers he once bragged about impressing now mock him behind his back with a spicy little acronym. And when a reporter asked him about it?

Well, needless to say, Taco LOST it.

“Don’t ever say what you said,” he barked. “That’s a nasty question.”

See, even Wall Street knows the game now. Taco Trump threatens massive tariffs and then, like clockwork, he backs down. It’s not just a personality flaw. It’s an investment strategy. Because they make their money off predicting his insane behavior, investors call it the TACO trade: placing the bet that Taco Trump will always chicken out.

He wanted to be feared. Instead, he’s a punchline. A soggy shell full of crap and naught else.

And lo, his melt down over being asked the taco question is delicious.

You can watch Taco’s full melt down here, if you can stomach it. If not I’ll see you below the video for the conclusion of this piece.

2. A New Commandment

Sometimes the best resistance is ridicule. You don’t have to scream. You just have to laugh. Mock their fake strength. Call them weird. Call them a taco. Break the illusion.

Thou shalt call Donald a TACO from now on because HOLY SHIT HE HATES IT.

Can God get a frigging amen?

Love,

God