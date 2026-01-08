Dear Humans,

Lo, a woman was killed by the federal government yesterday, and before the body was even cold, the fascists lined up to tell you that what you saw with your own eyes didn’t happen.

Well, if this murderer is as innocent as they claim, then let’s arrest him and have a trial. He can prove it in court.

1. Say Her Name

Her name was Renee Nicole Good.

Yesterday, a six year old child lost their mother. A woman lost her wife. A family was destroyed in seconds. Renee was not an “incident.” She was loved. She mattered. And now there’s an empty chair that will never be filled because Donald Trump thinks is an authoritarian maniac hell bent on harming Americans.

You don’t get to bury that under lies and propaganda. You don’t get to erase her memory or her name. Say it. Remember it. Carry it. For Good.

2. Unimaginable Evil

Then came the smiles.

ICE chief Greg Bovino stood there moments after the killing with a satisfied smirk that said everything. The face of a man who knows the president will protect him no matter what.

3. Lies From The Pit Of Hell

Right on cue, President Epstein weighed in after “viewing the clip” and decided your eyes are wrong. He cast her as a “professional agitator.”

His direct words and deeds got a US civilian and mother killed. Her blood is on his hands.

Reminder that President Syphilis has a special place in Hell waiting just for him.

4. Let’s Have A Trial

Thou shalt arrest the man who pulled the trigger. Put the evidence in front of a jury.

Let facts breathe without Dictator Donold’s lies choking them. Justice doesn’t fear daylight. Only liars do.

No justice? No peace.

Thou shalt expose and arrest the ICE murderer!

5. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every media network and billionaire has bent the knee to Trump and his gang of murderous thugs. He wants to take over the world and is targeting those of us who dare oppose him.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God