20% off for 12 months

Lo, last week it was revealed unto thee that as many as 2,800 influencers worldwide, and about 560 in the USA, were bribed by Russian intelligence in a grand scheme called Doppelganger. The purpose of this nefarious campaign? To spread disinformation, harm Kamala Harris, and bolster Donald Trump in his quest for power.

Why, thou ask, would Putin engage in such efforts? Why spend his wealth, deploy his intelligence forces, and risk further antagonizing the USA?

Because Donald J. Trump is, verily, a Russian agent. He doth serve the will of Putin. As Barack Obama spake long ago, Putin is “his client.”

Forsooth, for years we have been burdened with ample evidence that the Republican Party hath been compromised by Russia, yet the corporate news media hath turned a blind eye. It is the greatest scandal of our time, but alas, they have sought to sow doubt and confusion, despite the mountain of truth before them. Perhaps, dear mortal, the truth is too grand for them to handle. Therefore, let us review the history of this treachery with swiftness and clarity.

LET US REVIEW:

In the year of our Lord 2016, Trump’s campaign did hand over sacred voter data to Russian operatives, who in turn funneled millions into the coffers of the GOP through dark channels, including the NRA. Russian trolls did spread falsehoods, backing third-party candidates, and distorting the democratic process.

The Trump campaign, orchestrated by those who had served pro-Putin dictators in far-off lands, was no stranger to tyranny. Russian oligarchs had long been purchasing Trump’s properties, their wealth flowing in exchange for influence. And lo, Trump himself stood before the people and invited Russia to act—“Russia, if you’re listening, find Hillary’s emails and release them.”

Getty Images Europe / God

Once in power, Trump’s misdeeds did multiply. Jared Kushner sought to establish a secret backchannel to Russia, while Trump, in his folly, gave away state secrets to Russian operatives within the very Oval Office. Kushner and others did communicate with Russian officials using illegal encrypted apps. Throughout Trump’s reign, he met with Putin in secret—no cameras, no records, and no accountability.

Even as GOP Senators like Ron Johnson and Rand Paul traveled to Russia on the 4th of July, a day meant for celebrating freedom, Russian spies like Maria Butina wandered freely among the halls of the Republican Party. Madison Cawthorn, in a twist most absurd, did marry a Russian spy, as though in a tale of espionage most bizarre.

And then there was Bill Barr, who didst limit the Mueller investigation and bury its findings, shielding Trump from the consequences of his actions. The GOP, in turn, tried to cut aid to Ukraine after Russia’s illegal invasion, even as they openly supported Putin’s aggression and vilified Zelenskyy.

If that were not enough, Tucker Carlson, ever the mouthpiece of despotism, journeyed to Moscow to praise Putin, creating a propaganda film that would make the Kremlin proud. And lo, it was confirmed that Russia hath been paying right-wing media in the U.S., funding the creation and distribution of content designed to skew public discourse ever further toward darkness.

And lo, there is so much more. It never ends. What’s it gonna take?

God / Scut Farkus and Grover Dill

Corporate Media: Blind or Complicit?

Despite all this evidence, much of corporate media hath tended to downplay these claims of Russian influence with the GOP. Many on both the far right and the far left hath mocked the truth and cast doubt upon the obvious, calling it the “Russia hoax.” Meanwhile, those of us who hath spoken truth for years have been branded as shills for George Soros. And I have never gotten even one check!

Get God 20% off for 1 year! LOL

But now, the truth is undeniable: prominent right-wing YouTubers have been revealed as agents of Russia, some paid $100,000 per video to spread Putin’s message. And to those who doubted? I say this unto thee: enjoy thine eternity in the fires of Hell.

Lo, it hath not been easy enduring the blathering of fools for years. But seriously, any political figure or influencer who still denies this reality must be viewed with suspicion.

And as for the corporate media, one cannot help but wonder: why have they been so slow to pursue this story with the vigor it deserves? Could it be that they, too, are compromised?

Before thou doth cry McCarthyism, ask thyself: Why would Putin stop at bribing fringe influencers and podcasters? Why not aim higher? The true prize is the corporate media itself—the gatekeepers of national discourse.

Conclusion: Keep Fighting

The truth is as clear as day: Trump, the GOP, and much of the right-wing media have been compromised by Russian influence. Putin hath woven a web of deceit, and Trump hath willingly played his part. This is no hoax; it is the reality of our time.

Thus, do not let anyone convince thee otherwise. Do not be swayed by the corporate media’s silence, nor the GOP’s endless denials. The fight is far from over, and the stakes are dire.

Never stop fighting ‘til the fight is done.

Here endeth the lesson.

THE RISE OF DEMOCRACY SPECIAL

Because it’s our 4-month anniversary here, and in honor of Kamala’s imminent ass-whooping of Donald, I'm offering a special one-day discount! For today only, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your September Rise Of Democracy Special and support God. Because this deal hath been SO POPULAR, I’ve extended the sale by two days. Don’t miss out on this divine deal and unlock all our exclusive content! (Valid through September 11th, 2024)

Thank you for being on this journey with me and for your unwavering support. I have faith in you, humans.

Love,

God

PS - If you’re enjoying God’s newsletter, can I get an amen? Don’t forget to drop a like on this post as well! (please clap lol)

Leave a comment

Share

The God Shop

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS: